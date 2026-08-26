Dolly Parton's cause of death confirmed by heartbroken family in new statement

Dolly Parton's reps have revealed how the country music singer died. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The country music icon passed away 'peacefully' on Tuesday 25th August, but how did Dolly Parton die? Here, her loved ones explain the star's cause of death.

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Dolly Parton's cause of death has officially been confirmed by her loved ones after she suddenly passed away in Nashville on Tuesday at the age of 80.

As the world mourns the beloved country music icon, her reps have revealed that she died peacefully surrounded by loved ones following a "brief battle with cancer".

The "brave" singer, know for smash-hits including Jolene and 9 to 5, was hospitalised last Friday with kidney and autoimmune issues, her team previously announced.

But just days later she "departed her earthly life" at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in her home state of Tennessee, leaving her family and fans completely devastated.

In a statement to US publication People, a spokesperson explained: "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched.

"Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.

"Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.

"After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."

The Queen of Country died "after bravely facing a brief battle with cancer". Picture: Getty

The type of cancer that Dolly was diagnosed with has not yet been released to the public but she previously hinted at a mystery illness.

Just eleven days before her death she was forced to cancel travel plans, telling fans that she had been experiencing dizzy spells and needed to look after herself.

Appearing via video link for the opening of a new ride at her Dollywood theme park, she explained: "I’ve told you before that I’ve had a few little health issues and sometimes I get a little dizzy and I get dehydrated.

"And I’m dehydrated so my Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying, ‘You ain’t traveling this week.’ So I guess if your doctor tells you, ‘You ain’t traveling this week,’ you ain’t traveling this week."

In September last year, she also postponed some concerts in Las Vegas and put the halt down to "health challenges".

Audience members gasp as a cast member of 9 to 5 The Musical announced the death of country music legend Dolly Parton

Last night's update surrounding the Queen of Country's death comes shortly after her heartbroken family shared an emotional video on social media confirming the sad news.

Before her passing, she had hand-picked her nephew and sister Cassie's son to deliver the message that she had gone.

Bryan Seaver, who was also the superstar's head of security, presented the poignant video posted on Dolly's Instagram account late last night.

The full statement said: "This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment, but haven’t truly felt it until now. It is an honor, an honor mixed with absolute pride and great sadness.

"But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens. I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the 1980s. Dolly opened doors, not just for me, but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent."

Bryan continued: "By her example, we believed that anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history. My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family, whether you liked it or not.

"Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever. Dolly was a farmer, just like her Daddy. He farmed the soil; she farmed songs and happiness.

"Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest. Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly. Aunt Granny. Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you."