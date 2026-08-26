Dolly Parton’s funeral plans revealed including service, flowers and how fans can pay tribute

26 August 2026, 16:38

Arrangements for Dolly Parton's funeral have been released to the public.
Arrangements for Dolly Parton's funeral have been released to the public. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Country music star Dolly Parton died on Tuesday 25th August following a "brief battle with cancer", her loved ones have confirmed.

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Dolly Parton's funeral plans have been shared by her heartbroken family in the wake of the country music star's sudden death on Tuesday 25th August.

The iconic singer passed away peacefully "surrounded by loved ones" in Nashville at the age of 80 following a "brief battle with cancer", her team confirmed today.

Now, her nearest and dearest have made a public announcement outlining the arrangements of her final send-off as they prepare to lay Dolly to rest.

Paying tribute to the "beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author", her grieving team took to Instagram to release official details of her funeral to the public.

The beloved country music star passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday 25th August.
The beloved country music star passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday 25th August. Picture: Getty

"At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family," part of the post read, which featured a poignant black and white photo of the I Will Always Love You hitmaker.

Suggesting how admirers could share in the grief, the statement continued: "Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message at www.dollyparton.com."

We're guessing the Jolene singer's relatives will be able to read the heartfelt messages left by adoring fans on the website, along with countless posts written about the late star online.

As for her loved one's plans for floral tributes, which are usually gifted at funerals, they added: "In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at www.imaginationlibrary.com."

Dolly's Parton's Imagination Library is an 'incredible' free service that gifts books to millions of children under the age of five.

Operated by The Dollywood Foundation, it serves young kids across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Republic of Ireland.

Set up in 1995 as a tribute to her dad, Robert Lee Parton, the initiative behind the charity was to spark a love of reading in children as he lacked that opportunity growing up.

"He was the smartest man I have ever known but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams," she explained on the charity's website.

"Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission. In the beginning, my hope was simply to inspire the children in my home county but here we are today with a worldwide program that gives a book a month to well over 3 million children."

Fans paid tribute to Dolly Parton outside her home in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Fans paid tribute to Dolly Parton outside her home in Brentwood, Tennessee. Picture: Getty
Flowers and candles surrounded her plaque on The Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.
Flowers and candles surrounded her plaque on The Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. Picture: Getty

And that's not the only legacy Dolly Parton hopes to leave now she has "departed her earthly life".

The post detailing the funeral arrangements also spoke of her glittering musical career, incredible back catalog and endlessly caring personality.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the tribute continued.

"Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

"Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact."

According to TMZ, once her funeral has been held Dolly will be buried in Nashville next to her beloved late husband, Carl Dean, who died in 2025.

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