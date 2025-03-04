Dolly Parton pays tribute to husband Carl Dean after his death aged 82

Dolly Parton revealed the sad news of her husband Carl Dean's passing. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Dolly Parton

By Hope Wilson

After being married for almost 60 years, Dolly Parton has revealed the sad news of her husband Carl Dean's passing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dolly Parton, 79, has announced the death of her husband of 58 years Carl Dean, aged 82.

The "9–5" singer took to social media to reveal the news, writing: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Dolly first met her future husband outside a laundrette when she was 18-years-old and revealed she was overjoyed when he spoke to her.

The country music legend stated: "I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me). He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about."

Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean has passed away. Picture: DollyParton.com

Carl and Dolly tied the knot two years later when the singer was 20-years-old, and were wed for almost 60 years at the time of Carl's passing.

The 79-year-old penned one of her greatest hits –Jolene– about her husband, after another woman grew infatuated with him.

Speaking to NPR in 2008 about the song, Dolly revealed: "She got this terrible crush on my husband.

"And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us—when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.'

"So it's really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one."

Dolly Parton is a country music legend. Picture: Getty

Unlike his wife, Carl hid from the limelight, with Dolly's husband rarely seen in public with the star.

Joking about her mysterious husband, Dolly said in 1984: "A lot of people say there's no Carl Dean, that he's just somebody I made up to keep other people off me."