Donna Air Makes A Stylish Appearance At WTA Pre-Wimbledon Party

30 June 2017, 16:01 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 16:28

Donna Air WTA pre-wimbledon games

With the Wimbledon games just around the corner, a string of stars stepped to party with some of the biggest names in tennis.

James Middleton's girlfriend was all smiles as stepped out to London's Kensington Roof Gardens on Thursday night to celebrate the 12th annual WTA Pre-Wimbledon Party.

The blonde bombshell looked sensational in a midnight blue halterneck dress made from chiffon and accessorised her outfit with a studded leather choker and an acid print snakeskin bag.

Her stylish look made a stark difference from her appearance at Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews last month, where she received wide-spread criticism for wearing an all white outfit. 

With the games just around the corner, a string of stars stepped out at the swanky venue attended by some of the biggest names in tennis, including Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka and Petra Kvitova.

Inside the party, players sipped on Veuve Clicquot champagne along with Strawberry and Vodka cocktails, whilst a delicious menu offered up dishes including Chicken Yakitori with Vietnamese Slaw, Lamb Koftas, Hot Smoked Salmon salad which had been curated by The Roof Gardens Chefs.

Meanwhile, Donna and James' relationship seems to be going from strength to strength following a brief split last year.

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Sarah Ferguson has proved there's no end to her talents with a string of high profile jobs

Sarah Ferguson lands lucrative new diet deal - here's her job history that landed her a fortune
A new rollercoaster experience is coming to Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans thrilled by first glimpse of magical new rollercoaster at Universal Orlando
Jonny Wilkinson asset 1

Jonny Wilkinson opens up about crippling anxiety during height of rugby fame
Sheridan Smith asset

Sheridan Smith is 'proud to admit' she suffers from mental health problems
Stacey Solomon has learnt to deal with her anxiety

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's terrified of dying - and every parent will relate