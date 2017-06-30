Donna Air Makes A Stylish Appearance At WTA Pre-Wimbledon Party

With the Wimbledon games just around the corner, a string of stars stepped to party with some of the biggest names in tennis.

James Middleton's girlfriend was all smiles as stepped out to London's Kensington Roof Gardens on Thursday night to celebrate the 12th annual WTA Pre-Wimbledon Party.

The blonde bombshell looked sensational in a midnight blue halterneck dress made from chiffon and accessorised her outfit with a studded leather choker and an acid print snakeskin bag.

Her stylish look made a stark difference from her appearance at Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews last month, where she received wide-spread criticism for wearing an all white outfit.

With the games just around the corner, a string of stars stepped out at the swanky venue attended by some of the biggest names in tennis, including Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka and Petra Kvitova.

Inside the party, players sipped on Veuve Clicquot champagne along with Strawberry and Vodka cocktails, whilst a delicious menu offered up dishes including Chicken Yakitori with Vietnamese Slaw, Lamb Koftas, Hot Smoked Salmon salad which had been curated by The Roof Gardens Chefs.

Meanwhile, Donna and James' relationship seems to be going from strength to strength following a brief split last year.