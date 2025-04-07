Donna Preston facts: Actor's age, partner and career explained

7 April 2025, 20:30

Donna Preston is an actress and writer set to appear in CBB
Donna Preston is an actress and writer set to appear in CBB. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother star Donna Preston including her age, partner, Instagram and TV career.

Donna Preston is one of the CBB 2025 housemates joining Patsy Palmer, Mickey Rourke, JoJo Siwa, Ella Rae Wise and Daley Thomson in the much-loved TV show.

Over the years Donna has become a household name appearing on shows such as Coronation Street, Dead Boy Detectives, The Sandman and Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Chris McCausland.

As Celebrity Big Brother begins, many fans are keen to know more about Donna's life away from the sceen.

How old is Donna, when was she in Coronation Street, does she have a partner, what is her Instagram and what happened between her and Christine McGuinness?

Donna Preston has had a varied career over the years
Donna Preston has had a varied career over the years. Picture: Getty

How old is Donna Preston?

Donna was born on June 6th 1986 and celebrated her 38th birthday in 2024. The TV star was born in York and attended Fulford School and York college before training at Rose Bruford in London.

Was Donna Preston in Coronation Street?

Yes, Donna starred as Den, a friend of Abi Franklin on Coronation Street in 2018. This appears to be the actress's only appearance in the ITV drama, however it will be a common link between her and Jack P Shepherd, who will also be appearing in Celebrity Big Brother.

Donna Preston is a comedian, actress and writer
Donna Preston is a comedian, actress and writer. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Donna Preston been in?

Donna has been a regular on our TV screens for years, appearing in the following:

  • Inside No.9
  • Hard Cell
  • The Sandman
  • Good Omens
  • Brassic
  • Pickle Storm
  • Scared Of The Dark
  • Apocalypse Wow

Who is Donna Preston's partner?

It is currently unknown if Donna is in a relationship as the TV star has not publicly spoken about her dating life.

Donna Preston has not revealed if she is in a relationship
Donna Preston has not revealed if she is in a relationship. Picture: Getty

What happened between Donna and Christine McGuinness?

There have been reports that Donna and Christine clashed while filming ITV2 show Hey Tracey! in 2019, with the latter feeling "mortified" after Donna's comments towards her.

The Sun have revealed that Christine claimed she was "bullied" after Donna said: "I’ve got no f****** idea who you are. I don’t care who you are, I don’t know who you think you are, and I don’t know what you’re even doing here. You are really beautiful, aren’t you? But there’s nothing else."

Christine wrote in her book of the experience: "I was mortified, embarrassed and humiliated, I felt so s***! But she went on and on. 'Just f****** stop now!' my brain screamed.

"I returned to my hotel shaken and in floods of tears - I’ve never cried so much! I was really upset about it and ever since then it’s always been a focus in my mind. 'Do I actually want to be on TV? Is this for me? Do I want to stay as a TV personality?'"

Christine then revealed the person who said these words contacted her via social media to apologise, with the mother-of-three stating: "I didn’t reply and haven’t spoken to her since. I’m not a bully and I don’t pick on anybody, so I don’t want to associate myself with somebody like that."

Donna Preston will be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2025
Donna Preston will be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2025. Picture: Getty

What is Donna Preston's Instagram?

Fans can follow Donna on Instagram @thedonnapreston where she currently boasts over 100,000 followers.

Donna often shares behind-the-scenes pictures of her various TV shows as well as giving fans an insight into her daily life.

Does Donna Preston have alopecia?

Donna has briefly spoken about having alopecia, posting on her Instagram: "After years of wearing heavy hair extensions and suffering with alopecia, I’ve decided to give my hair a break (for now) and embrace my natural look, which is far from entertaining, or so I thought."

