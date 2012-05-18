Donna Summer: Five Best Songs

To celebrate the late Donna Summer's life we take a look at five of her best songs.

The Disco Queen was the first female to have four No. 1 singles in a 12-month period during the 70s and 80s. Her last album, Crayons, came out in 2008 whilst her last single, To Paris with Love, came out in 2010. She has sold more than 130 million records worldwide to date.

Donna Summer is a true icon and her legacy will live on forever through classic songs like I Feel Love and Love To Love You Baby.

Here's a small selection of some of our favourite tracks from her extensive back catalogue.

On The Radio:

I Feel Love

Hot Stuff

Love To Love You Baby

Bad Girls