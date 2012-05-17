Donna Summer passes away

Disco Queen Donna Summer died this morning after a battle with cancer.

Summer was in Florida at the time of her death. She was 63 years old.

The Disco Queen was the first female to have four No. 1 singles in a 12-month period during the 70s and 80s. Her last album, Crayons, came out in 2008 whilst her last single, To Paris with Love, came out in 2010. She has sold more than 130 million records worldwide to date.

She is survived by her three children and her husband, singer Bruce Sudano.