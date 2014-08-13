Downton Abbey: Has Dowager Countess met her match?

Dowager Countess may be known for her sharp tongue and quick wit but has she finally met her match? The Downton Abbey veteran, played by Dame Maggie Smith, is set to have a rival as actress Sue Johnston will join the show in a new role for series five.

It's not long before series five of 'Downton Abbey' kicks off and frankly, we can't wait. Regulars such as Dame Maggie Smith will be reprising her role as Dogawer Countess while new arrival Sue Johnston will guest star as Denker, a lady's maid to the countess.

Fans of the hit period drama know all but to well that the Countess takes no prisoners, however reports claim she meets her match when the new series begins early next year.

Johnston, who is best known for her roles in sitcom 'The Royale Family' and 90s soap 'Brookside', was pictured on set with her fellow cast members whilst filming in Oxfordshire paying tribute at a war memorial. The fifth series opens in 1924 when a campaign is under way to honour the village’s dead solders.

Meanwhile, 'Downtown Abbey' fans are in for a magical real treat as the cast of the period drama have been spotted filming series five at Harry Potter's old stomping ground, Hogwarts earlier this month.

