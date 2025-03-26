Duffy is seen for the first time in 10 years after kidnapping horror

26 March 2025, 17:30 | Updated: 26 March 2025, 17:42

Duffy has returned to her fans in a TikTok video
Duffy has returned to her fans in a TikTok video. Picture: Getty / TikTok - Emotion HQ
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Duffy, the singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the 2000s, has appeared on social media for the first time in years, much to the delight of her fans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Duffy, 40, has been seen for the first time in 10 years after the Mercy and Warwick Avenue hitmaker took a hiatus from the music industry.

The singer and songwriter, real name Aimée Anne Duffy, shared the reason for her absence back in February 2020, where she shared details of a horrific ordeal where she was drugged, kidnapped and raped.

Writing on her official website at the time, Duffy penned the heartbreaking words: "It took an extremely long time, sometimes feeling never ending, to reclaim the shattered pieces of me."

Now, Duffy has returned to her fans in a TikTok video, promoting DJ and producer Emotion's remix of her hit song, Mercy.

Duffy rose to fame in the 2000s for hits such as 'Mercy' and 'Warwick Avenue'
Duffy rose to fame in the 2000s for hits such as 'Mercy' and 'Warwick Avenue'. Picture: Getty

In the video, Duffy mimes the lyrics to her song before the remix drops in, winking at the camera before the visuals for the mix appear.

Emotion HQ captioned the video with: "Some of you asked if Duffy was really doing a UK Garage remix with us…"

Duffy's return was quickly celebrated by fans commenting on the post, with one writing: "So good that she’s back!" Another wrote: "Love Duffy, the girls been through an awful experience, I pray you come out the other side."

It was five years ago that Duffy shared publicly the reason for her absence from the music industry, writing an emotional and raw letter to her fans on her website.

Duffy bravely revealed that she had been drugged, kidnapped and raped in a horrific four-week ordeal. "It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country," she wrote.

Speaking of her recovery, she penned: "I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days, I did feel the presence of something that helped me stay alive."

At the same time, she released two songs called Something Beautiful and River in the Sky.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Veronica and Eliot tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

Married at First Sight

Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian lyrics

Music

Lady Gaga has announced The MAYHEM Ball tour

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Music

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Robbie and Danny Dyer

Robbie Williams talks "absolute thrill" of duetting with Danny Dyer: "It makes no sense on paper!"
MAFS Australia's Jacqui has gone rogue!

MAFS Australia's Jacqui leaks texts she sent to Jeff amid backlash

Married at First Sight

Why did Adrian leave MAFS Australia?

Why did Adrian leave MAFS Australia? Groom shares real reason for exit

Married at First Sight

Miley Cyrus was sued for copyright infringement over her song Flowers.

Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars legal battle explained

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2025

Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are getting divorced

Why did Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split? Real reason for their shock divorce explained
Stacey confessed her family life wasn't as rosy as it seemed on social media.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in explosive row: 'Life is not what it seems'

The Celebrity Traitors UK cast and start date

Celebrity Traitors latest: Release date, cast and filming revealed

The couple have called time on their eight-year marriage.

Jacqueline Jossa's 'final straw' revealed as Dan Osbourne 'kept secrets' for over a year

Gogglebox star Josh Tapper has wed his girlfriend Hannah

Gogglebox star Josh Tapper marries long-term girlfriend Hannah as family share sweet pictures
Celebrity Big Brother is returning in 2025.

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2025 start?

TV & Movies

Kelsey Parker has opened up about her relationship with Will Lindsay

Kelsey Parker slams trolls attacking her for 'moving on' after husband Tom Parker's death

Adolescence star Owen Cooper watched back his audition tape

Sweet moment Owen Cooper watches his Adolescence audition tape with co-star Erin Doherty

Alesha Dixon 'splits from husband' Azuka Ononye

Alesha Dixon 'splits from husband' Azuka Ononye after 18 years

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Teejay and Beth are late-comers on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia bride Beth Kelly is originally from the UK.

Where is Beth Kelly from? The MAFS Australia bride's accent explained

Married at First Sight

Owen Cooper is a rising star in the acting world

Owen Cooper facts: Adolescence star's age, family and films revealed

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye

Inside Alesha Dixon's family life with husband Azuka Ononye and children

Adrian appears to have dropped the bombshell that Jamie and Dave are no longer together

MAFS Australia's Adrian 'confirms' Jamie and Dave split as he drops major spoiler

Married at First Sight