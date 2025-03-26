Duffy is seen for the first time in 10 years after kidnapping horror

Duffy has returned to her fans in a TikTok video. Picture: Getty / TikTok - Emotion HQ

By Alice Dear

Duffy, the singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the 2000s, has appeared on social media for the first time in years, much to the delight of her fans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Duffy, 40, has been seen for the first time in 10 years after the Mercy and Warwick Avenue hitmaker took a hiatus from the music industry.

The singer and songwriter, real name Aimée Anne Duffy, shared the reason for her absence back in February 2020, where she shared details of a horrific ordeal where she was drugged, kidnapped and raped.

Writing on her official website at the time, Duffy penned the heartbreaking words: "It took an extremely long time, sometimes feeling never ending, to reclaim the shattered pieces of me."

Now, Duffy has returned to her fans in a TikTok video, promoting DJ and producer Emotion's remix of her hit song, Mercy.

Duffy rose to fame in the 2000s for hits such as 'Mercy' and 'Warwick Avenue'. Picture: Getty

In the video, Duffy mimes the lyrics to her song before the remix drops in, winking at the camera before the visuals for the mix appear.

Emotion HQ captioned the video with: "Some of you asked if Duffy was really doing a UK Garage remix with us…"

Duffy's return was quickly celebrated by fans commenting on the post, with one writing: "So good that she’s back!" Another wrote: "Love Duffy, the girls been through an awful experience, I pray you come out the other side."

It was five years ago that Duffy shared publicly the reason for her absence from the music industry, writing an emotional and raw letter to her fans on her website.

Duffy bravely revealed that she had been drugged, kidnapped and raped in a horrific four-week ordeal. "It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country," she wrote.

Speaking of her recovery, she penned: "I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days, I did feel the presence of something that helped me stay alive."

At the same time, she released two songs called Something Beautiful and River in the Sky.