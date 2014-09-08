Kate And William Announce Baby Number Two!

With the joyful tidings that The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant for the second time, we keep you up to date with all the latest news as it comes in.

Update:

Meanwhile Prince Charles has revealed he hopes the second royal baby will be a girl: "It's wonderful. I'm happy I'm going to be a grandfather again. I'm looking forward to it – but I hope it will be a girl this time."

Prince Harry has also commented on the news, claiming that his nephew baby George will be "thrilled having another small younger brother or sister". The 29-year-old, who will be celebrating his 30th birthday on September 15, added that Kate is "doing the best she can".

Monday September 8 2014: The wonderful news was revealed earlier today when The Duchess was prevented from attending a public engagement in Oxford with her husband.

Clarence House confirmed the news on Twitter at 10.30am, posting the following:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their second child — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) September 8, 2014

Kensington Place also confirmed that the Duchess is suffering from acute morning sickness, similar to the feelings she experienced during her first pregnancy.

"She's feeling okay. It's been a tricky few days - (well) a week or so - but obviously we're basically thrilled, it's great news, and early days." gushed proud daddy-to-be William. "We're hoping things settle down and she feels a bit better."

Judging by another tweet sent out later by Clarence House, it looks like the Prince isn't the only one looking forward to what the future holds:

The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news that Their Royal Highnesses are expecting their second child — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) September 8, 2014

The couple will be introducing a younger sibling and playmate to Prince George, who recently celebrated his first birthday on July 22 2014.

Meanwhile a "thrilled" Prince William proves once again that he's a natural with kids as he greet school children at the opening of The Dickson Poon China Centre today:

The Duke of Cambridge talks to schoolchildren at the opening of The Dickson Poon @UniofOxford China Centre today pic.twitter.com/fihI5kSzea — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) September 8, 2014

Huge congratulations to Kate and Will!