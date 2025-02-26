John Lithgow confirms he will play Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV series

26 February 2025, 14:14

Lithgow also opened up about this role "defining the last chapter" of his life
Lithgow also opened up about this role "defining the last chapter" of his life. Picture: Getty / Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

HBO's highly-anticipated Harry Potter TV series has cast their first character with John Lithgow confirming he has accepted the role of the Hogwarts Headmaster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Lithgow, 79, has confirmed that he will play Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The actor, who is best known for his roles in Interstellar (2014), Footloose (1984), Conclave (2024) and The Crown (2016), revealed that he was "excited" about taking on the role, previously played by Michael Gambon and Richard Harris in the film series.

Lithgow also opened up about this role "defining the last chapter" of his life, with the 10-year long series requiring a huge commitment to the story, admiring that it has been "a hard decision".

It has previously been reported that the US actor was up for the role, however, this is the first time John has addressed the speculation himself.

John Lithgow will take on the role of Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter TV series
John Lithgow will take on the role of Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter TV series. Picture: Getty

Speaking to ScreenRant, John said on taking the role of Dumbledore: "Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid."

He aded: "But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

When HBO were asked for a comment on the admission, they released the following statement: "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals."

Harry Potter fans were ecstatic when it was announced by HBO that the hit book series would be transformed into a new TV series
Harry Potter fans were ecstatic when it was announced by HBO that the hit book series would be transformed into a new TV series. Picture: HBO

With the Harry Potter TV series set to start filming this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, it is believed the cast will start to be announced soon.

At the moment, reports point to actor Paapa Essiedu, who you may recognise from I May Destroy You and Gangs of London, being cast as Severus Snape, while the role of Hagrid is said to be taken by Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein.

Sharon Horgan and Rachel Weisz are said to be being considered for the role of Hogwarts professor Minerva McGonagall, while former Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes has backed Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy for the role of He Who Must Not Be Named.

