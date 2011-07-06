Duran Duran's summer break

Duran Duran have called off their summer tour, including festival slots, due to Simon Le Bon's ongoing voice problems.

The Wild Boys stars have already postponed some dates after the frontman damaged his vocal chords.



Now Le Bon's been told to hold off on gigs indefinitely and undergo physiotherapy treatment.

Earlier in the year the problems meant plans for 11 dates in May and June had to be shelved but the guys are not going to be letting their fans down.



Now booked to coincide with the pre-Christmas festivities in the UK, the eleven rescheduled dates (all of which will remain in their original venues) will mark the band's first full UK arena tour in seven years, for which they are planning a totally new and spectacular production.



Tickets for the original May/June shows will be valid for the new dates listed below.



Wednesday 30th November - Brighton Centre

Thursday 1st December - Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 2nd December - Birmingham LG Arena

Sunday 4th December - Glasgow SECC

Tuesday 6th December - Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Thursday 8th December - Cardiff International Arena

Saturday 10th December - Liverpool Echo Arena

Monday 12th December - London O2 Arena

Wednesday 14th December – Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Friday 16th December - Manchester Evening News Arena

Saturday 17th December -Newcastle Metro Radio Arena





