Duran Duran gigs off

Following a consultation with both a vocal coach and his team of ENT specialists today, Duran Duran singer, Simon Le Bon, has been advised that he needs to continue to rest his voice while his laryngeal problems are treated.

In light of this news, the band have been forced to reschedule the remaining arena dates on their UK tour, slated to have taken place this week in Brighton (30th May) Bournemouth (31st May), Cardiff (1st June), Manchester (3rd June) and Sheffield (4th June).



Fans should hold on to their tickets and can expect news of the rescheduled dates within the next few days.



Devastated by the news that they will not be able to resume the tour as planned on Tuesday, Simon said "I was really hoping that things would have improved enough by today to have allowed us to continue with the tour, but having spent two hours with one of the specialists, I have been advised that I need to hold off for about another week. I know how difficult this has been for all of the fans, as we've been postponing shows with very little notice, in the hope each day that the improvement would have been significant enough for me to sing again without risking any long-term damage. I am now focusing on getting back for Berlin - which is on June 8th."

Full tour dates:

Wed 18th May (postponed)

Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne



Thu 19th May (postponed)

SECC & Clyde Auditorium (The Armadillo), Glasgow



Sat 21st May (postponed)

LG Arena, Birmingham



Sun 22nd May (postponed)

The Capital FM Arena, Nottingham



Mon 23rd May (postponed)

Liverpool Echo Arena



Sat 28th May (postponed)

The O2 Arena, London



Mon 30th May (postponed)

Brighton Centre, Brighton



Tue 31st May (postponed)

Bournemouth International Centre (BIC)



Wed 1st Jun (postponed)

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena



Fri 3rd Jun (postponed)

Manchester Evening News Arena (MEN Arena)



Sat 4th Jun (postponed)

Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield