Duran Duran's supermodel makeover

Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Yasmin Le Bon and Eva Hearzigova star in band's video as group members

The original supermodels are starring in the new Duran Duran's video for single "Girl Panic!" which will be premiered at the Harper Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Monday November 7, a night in collaboration with Swarovski Elements.

Herzigova stars as keyboard player Nick Rhodes, Cambell is singer Simon Le Bon, whilst Simon's wife Yasmin plays guitarist Andy Taylor and Cindy Crawford impersonates bass player John Taylor.

The video was directed by Jonas Akerlund who has also worked with Lady Gaga, Madonna and Britney Spears.

The models have also appeared in this month's edition of Harper's Baazar, on newstands now.

www.harpersbazaar.co.uk







