Russell Crowe off to Durham Uni

Russell Crowe will visit Durham University later this week to speak to aspiring actors.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed Friday's trip on his Twitter account, "On June 3rd I'll be at Durham University chatting with young actors in the morning and screening a home movie in the evening for DTS (sic) members."

So how did this visit come about? Well the university's chancellor is American author and Crowe's friend, Bill Bryson.

But there's no pointing signing up to the society now! The event is only open to members of Durham Student Theatre who joined before last Wednesday and even then the free tickets will be allocated by a random draw.



Bryson, is stepping down from his role at the end of the year.