Eammon Holmes breaks silence after stroke as he shares emotional message from his family

13 April 2026, 15:27

The 66-year-old broadcaster was taken to hospital on Tuesday after falling ill (pictured in December 2025)
The 66-year-old broadcaster was taken to hospital on Tuesday after falling ill (pictured in December 2025). Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The presenter has updated fans after being hospitalised, thanking them for their support and revealing his family is helping him stay strong as he focuses on recovery.

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Eamonn Holmes has spoken publicly for the first time since revealing he suffered a stroke, sharing an emotional update alongside a touching message from his family.

The 66-year-old broadcaster was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after falling ill. A statement at the time confirmed he was “recovering well” following the health scare.

On Sunday, Holmes posted an image on Instagram showing his two granddaughters holding handmade signs reading “get well soon.”

Eamonn Holmes has spoken publicly for the first time since revealing he suffered a stroke (pictured in 2025)
Eamonn Holmes has spoken publicly for the first time since revealing he suffered a stroke (pictured in 2025). Picture: Instagram/Eammon Holmes

Alongside the picture, he reassured followers about his recovery, writing: “As my beautiful Granddaughters put it so well - I will do my best to get well SOON.

“Thank you for all of your many many good wishes, they give me strength.”

The post marked his first personal update since news of the stroke was made public.

Earlier in the day, his son Declan addressed the situation, describing the incident as deeply unexpected for the family.

He said: “What happened came as a real shock, but Dad is doing okay given the circumstances and we're taking it one step at a time.

“For now, we're focused on him and keeping things steady around him.

“We'd really value a bit of privacy as we navigate it, and what lies ahead, but thank you again for the support as it means so much to dad and the rest of the family.”

Eammon had been scheduled to return to GB News Breakfast on Monday, where he co-hosts the programme alongside Ellie Costello from Monday to Wednesday.

A GB News spokesperson confirmed his condition shortly after the news broke, saying: “Eamonn was taken ill last week and it was later confirmed he had suffered a stroke.

“He is currently responding well to treatment. Eamonn has asked for privacy as he focuses on getting better.

“His colleagues and everyone at GB News wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back."

Eammon has experienced a number of health challenges in recent years (pictured in March 2026)
Eammon has experienced a number of health challenges in recent years (pictured in March 2026). Picture: Getty

Eammon has experienced a number of health challenges in recent years; undergoing a double hip replacement in 2016, suffering three slipped discs and a dislocated pelvis in 2021, and later a major spinal surgery in 2022.

He has spoken openly about ongoing mobility issues and wider health concerns.

Last month, Holmes addressed speculation about his on-air behaviour after viewers suggested he appeared to briefly fall asleep during a broadcast.

During a discussion with Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones MP, he was seen with his eyes closed before struggling with equipment on set.

Ruth Langsford 'thrilled' to return to Loose Women after split from Eamonn Holmes

He later dismissed the claims, insisting it was a technical issue.

Appearing at Hayley Palmer’s An Audience With… event in London, he said: "I was just looking down at my mic pack to see why it was not working, as we don't have floor managers or camera operators.

“Apparently I was sleeping? Whatever!”

Eammon has also recently spoken about feeling sidelined in the television industry, suggesting in an earlier interview that the sector had become “ageist” and less willing to accommodate him following his health issues.

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