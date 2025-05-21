Eamonn Holmes falls off chair live on GB News weeks after being rushed to hospital

Eamonn Holmes fell whilst on air. Picture: GB News

By Hope Wilson

Eamonn Holmes' GB News co-stars were left horrified at the dramatic fall live on air.

Eamonn Holmes, 65, shocked fans when he fell from his chair live on GB News on Wednesday May 21st.

The veteran journalist was joined by social commentator Charlie Rowley when the accident occurred, leaving many viewers concerned for Eamonn's wellbeing.

This comes after the former This Morning presenter opened up about his health concerns after recently undergoing spinal surgery and living with chronic pain.

During the interview this morning, fans watched as Charlie began to discuss tax hikes when all of a sudden somebody could be heard saying "oh my gosh" whilst the commentator looked visibly shocked.

Eamonn Holmes fell whilst presenting his GB News programme. Picture: GB News

Eamonn could then be heard saying, "I’m fine, fine, fine, carry on, carry on", whilst Charlie stumbled over his words.

Following an advert break, the 65-year-old then re-appeared on screen and assured viewers he was okay, with his representative later telling Metro: "Eamonn slipped off his chair. I’ve been told he’s fine to carry on."

Watch the moment Eamonn Holmes falls off his chair here:

Eamonn Holmes fell from his chair live on TV. pic.twitter.com/FtKs9qetcS — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 21, 2025

Many fans who watched this moment live were left concerned for the TV star, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss what happened.

One user wrote: "What just happened to Eamonn Holmes on @GBNEWS? Big crashing sound then straight to adverts. Hope all ok."

Whilst another added: "Sounded like Eamonn Holmes fell but hard to tell."

Charlie Rowley was left shocked at the accident. Picture: GB News

This isn't the first time Eamonn has been injured as the journalist spent some time in hospital earlier this month after suffering a fall.

Taking to Instagram on May 2nd, Eamonn shared an image of himself in hospital later revealing what really happened.

The star said: "I was very worried about me. [I] fell on the bathroom floor and once I was down, I couldn’t get up. It was the worst bang to my head and shoulder.

"I went down and I said, ‘I’m dead’ I have never had a bang to the head as sore and as powerful as that before. I lay there and I thought, ‘Where’s the blood?’

"There was nothing, no blood, no split, nothing like that."