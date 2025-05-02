Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

2 May 2025, 14:45

Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.
Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

GB News host Eamonn Holmes, 65, explained he was taken to A&E following a nasty accident at his Surrey home.

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after suffering a nasty fall at home.

The GB News host, 65, took to social media to update fans on his emergency dash to A&E following a painful bathroom accident, which left him needing medical attention.

Once he was safely strapped into the ambulance, the broadcaster praised the paramedics who helped him off the floor and shared a worrying image of himself surrounded by medical equipment.

Posting a snap of his crocs under a blanket in bed, he wrote on Instagram: "An unexpected journey this morning ….. bit of a fall on the bathroom floor. Gosh it hurts. Thank you Ambulance crew 👏👏👏👏."

Eamonn's followers were quick to comment on his fresh health update, sending well wishes to the father-of-four as he shared details of the unpleasant incident.

"Get well soon Big man, less dancing more singing in the bathroom from here on 😂👍," wrote one user on Instagram.

"Oh no! Keeping all our fingers crossed you’re ok and back up and running asap. Masses of love, Amelia xxx," said a second.

A third added: "Take care Eamonn. Used to love you on GMTV with Fiona. No better duo. Wishing you a Speedy Recovery."

"Hope your ok and nothing broken," commented a fourth.

Eamonn fears he won't be able to walk unaided.
Eamonn fears he won't be able to walk unaided. Picture: Getty

The Belfast-born star, who split from ex-wife Ruth Langsford in 2024, has been suffering from a series of health woes in recent months.

Earlier this year, he explained he was experiencing chronic pain and expressed fears he may never be able to walk unaided again.

Eamonn and Ruth announced their separation in May last year.
Eamonn and Ruth announced their separation in May last year. Picture: Getty

Eamonn, who is currently in a relationship with dating counsellor Katie Alexander, 43, has been forced to switch between a wheelchair and crutches to get around due to a number of issues.

In March, he took to Instagram to explain his struggles, writing: "Even when The Sun shines there's pain.

"Sometimes I feel I'll never beat this disc immobility but I'm determined to have a life...

"So pray for me, help me or get out of the way Social Media haters."

His difficulty in mobility comes four years after Eamonn explained he was dealing with chronic pain due to a dislocated pelvis, which later caused three slipped discs.

Following his surgery in 2021, he suffered another accident at his leafy Surrey home and broke his shoulder by falling down the stairs, resulting in more pain.

Two years later, the journalist underwent a spine and neck procedure but admitted he was struggling with "sleepless nights" and relying on medication to get through.

Ex-wife Ruth previously confessed it was tough living with a partner with chronic pain.

She said: "You can't help, but when you're helping someone all the time and they’re very incapacitated it’s hard to be Florence Nightingale all the time."

