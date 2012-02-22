East 17 are back!

The band have announced plans to release a new album later this year.

The 90s chart toppers will officially unveil Dark Light on April 2. The new material is said to have been inspired by Kings of Leon.



'It showcases the band's new transatlantic rock sound,' said a statement, 'reminiscent of bands like Kings of Leon and U2 and even artists like Brian Adams and Billy Joel.



'It's a brave move and one that's paid off on a record that's as catchy as Summer Of 69 and as soft rock and big-sounding as it gets,' continued the statement.



The album will be the group's first release since 1998's Resurrection, which reached number 43 on the UK album chart.



East 17 reformed without former member Brian Harvey last May, adding new bandmate Blair Dreelan, aka Sparx.