Ed Sheeran dropped a huge hint he's already married to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

By Alice Westoby

He cheekily pointed at his ring finger when asked about his nuptials during a recent interview.

Ed Sheeran has just dropped a huge hint that he and Cherry Seaborn, may already be married.

The Shape Of You singer has teased his big news during a recent interview where he cheekily pointed at his ring finger.

During a chat with Access Hollywood the interviewer asked: "What about the wedding details? Have you picked a date? Do you know when, do you know where yet?"

A rather coy looking Ed blushed and then flashed his ring finger, hinting that the big day might have already happened.

The stunned interviewer congratulated the 27-year-old and said: 'Alright! That’s exciting! Congratulations my friend. How did you sneak that one?’

The singer replied: ‘Well, I never really do anything too public anyway.’

Ed is notorious for keeping things low key, particularly in his private life although he did announce his engagement to Cherry on Instagram back in February.

The pair are childhood sweethearts and met at school in Framlingham, Suffolk but apparently didn't start getting romantic until 2015.

However Ed did previously reveal the pair were already wearing rings so nobody knew whether the big day had already happened or not.

When speculation that he had tied the knot happened previously he told Lorraine Kelly:

He told Lorraine Kelly: ‘We didn’t get secretly married, no, [Cherry] made me this ring out of silver clay, so we were both kinda wearing rings."

Well if he is hitched then a congratulations is in order!