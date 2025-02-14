Ed Sheeran new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

14 February 2025, 14:27

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025
Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know so far about Ed Sheeran's 2025 album including its name, songs and if the singer is heading on tour this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest music stars on the planet, best known for hits such as 'Shape of You', 'Photograph', 'Perfect' and 'Eyes Closed'.

Following the release of his Christmas tune 'Under the Tree' last year, 2025 is looking like it'll be a busy 12 months for Ed as he revealed he will be releasing new music soon.

After teasing some of what fans can expect from his new record, many followers are keen to learn more about his exciting new project.

Here is everything we know about Ed Sheeran's upcoming album including release date, songs, tour and album name.

Ed Sheeran is releasing new music in 2025
Ed Sheeran is releasing new music in 2025. Picture: Getty

What is Ed Sheeran's new album called?

Whilst he hasn't officially confirmed what his 2025 album will be named, fans are convinced Ed has already given it away.

Back in 2023 the singer posted on social media: "See you sometime next year when we press Play again on pop, and have a good holiday season x." This led many followers to believe his new record may be called 'Play'.

Then in February 2025 Ed replied to a fan who was speculating as to what his next album will be named.

The person wrote: "Ed Sheeran recently changed his profile picture guys! What math is he gonna do next?" This is referring to Ed's previous albums which have been named after mathematical symbols, such as '+', '-' ,'=', '÷' and 'x'.

Ed then responded saying: "Irony is if you ask me anything maths related I would fail the question, I never finished high school." He continued: "Play coming soon though."

Ed Sheeran has teased fans that the new album will be called 'Play'
Ed Sheeran has teased fans that the new album will be called 'Play'. Picture: Getty

When is Ed Sheeran's new album out?

It has not been confirmed when Ed Sheeran's album will be released, however the singer has confirmed it will come out in 2025.

During an interview with Variety, Ed stated he had recorded the album and filmed two music videos, with a further two music videos anticipated as well.

Teasing his upcoming album, Ed said: "It feels like I’m getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time.

"It’s quite exciting."

Ed Sheeran has already finished his upcoming album
Ed Sheeran has already finished his upcoming album. Picture: Getty

Is Ed Sheeran going on tour?

Ed Sheeran is currently on tour, however at the time of writing there are no UK dates.

He will be performing in the following locations in 2025:

  • February 24th – Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China
  • February 25th – Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China
  • February 26th – Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China
  • February 28th – Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China
  • March 1st – Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China
  • March 2nd – Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China
  • April 26th – OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • April 30th – Lusail Multipurpose Hall, Doha, Qatar
  • May 2nd – Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, Sakhir, Bahrain
  • May 30th – Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain
  • May 31st – Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain
  • June 6th – Orange Vélodrome Stadium, Marseille, France
  • June 7th – Orange Vélodrome Stadium, Marseille, France
  • June 14th – Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
  • June 20th – Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France
  • June 21st – Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France
  • June 28th – MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany
  • June 29th – MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany
  • July 4th – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
  • July 5th – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
  • July 6th – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
  • July 26th – Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
  • July 27th – Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
  • August 2nd – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
  • August 3rd – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
  • August 7th – Middenvijver Park, Antwerp, Belgium
  • August 8th – Middenvijver Park, Antwerp, Belgium
  • August 15th – Tarczyński Arena, Wroclaw, Poland
  • August 16th – Tarczyński Arena, Wroclaw, Poland
  • August 22nd – Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
  • August 23rd – Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
  • August 28th – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • August 29th – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • August 30th – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • August 31st – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • September 5th – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany
  • September 6th – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany
  • September 7th – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Stacey Solomon and her sister Jemma Solomon often appear together online

Who is Stacey Solomon's sister Jemma? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are embarking on a new reality TV show

Stacey and Joe: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

TV & Movies

Lesley Joseph has spoken about Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis.

Lesley Joseph breaks silence on Pauline Quirke’s dementia diagnosis

The pair have decided to part ways, a source has claimed.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins ‘split’ after series of explosive rows

Sir Ian McKellen rejected the role of Albus Dumbledore.

Ian McKellen reveals why he turned down the role of Dumbledore in Harry Potter

The Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy reviews are in

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy review roundup as critics divided

TV & Movies

Amy Tapper shared her astonishing weight loss results on Instagram.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off incredible five-stone weight loss

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' will see Renée Zellweger return as the iconic character

Where to watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' in the UK

TV & Movies

Bridget Jones has become a cultural phenomenon

Will there be another Bridget Jones film? Everything the cast and author have said about a fifth movie

TV & Movies

White Lotus is back for another season in February 2025

White Lotus season 3: Release date and time, where to watch, cast and storyline

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Colin Firth had a hilarious reaction to finding out about Mark Darcy's death

Bridget Jones: How Colin Firth reacted to Mr Darcy being killed off

TV & Movies

Parent and child parking spaces are for young families

Parent and child parking bay rules revealed as fines are introduced

Lifestyle

The Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy soundtrack has been revealed

Bridget Jones 4 soundtrack: Every song in Mad About the Boy

TV & Movies

Love Island's Luca Bish has a past connection with Saffron Barker

Inside Love Island Luca Bish's past relationship with Saffron Barker

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

TV & Movies

Love Island stars Jack Fowler and Joanna Chimonides have confirmed their relationship status

Love Island couple finally admit they're together after two years of secret dating

Love Island All Stars 2025

The Snow Moon will light up the skies in February

Snow Moon 2025: Date and time in UK, what it means and name explained

News

Andrea McLean collapsed before being rushed to hospital

Loose Women star Andrea McLean rushed to hospital with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home
Jade Thirlwall, Myles Smith and Sabrina Carpenter

The BRIT Awards 2025: Date, performers, tickets and host revealed

Andrea McLean has given fans a health update

Loose Women's Andrea McLean gives health update after revealing pneumonia and sepsis diagnosis
Renée Zellweger is the star of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renée Zellweger facts: Bridget Jones star's age, partner, nationality and life away from the screen revealed
Samantha Barks is an actress and singer found fame on BBC talent show I'd Do Anything.

Samantha Barks facts: Musical theatre star's age, career, husband and kids revealed

Luca Bish is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Luca Bish facts: Age, where he's from, ex-girlfriends and Love Island history explained

Sammy Root entered Love Island All Stars 2025 as a late bombshell

Sammy Root facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Love Island's Elma Pazar has become a favourite in the Love Island All Stars villa

Elma Pazar facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

One Direction have confirmed whether they'll pay tribute to Liam Payne at the BRITs

One Direction decide on BRIT Awards 2025 reunion in memory of Liam Payne