Ed Sheeran new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know so far about Ed Sheeran's 2025 album including its name, songs and if the singer is heading on tour this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest music stars on the planet, best known for hits such as 'Shape of You', 'Photograph', 'Perfect' and 'Eyes Closed'.

Following the release of his Christmas tune 'Under the Tree' last year, 2025 is looking like it'll be a busy 12 months for Ed as he revealed he will be releasing new music soon.

After teasing some of what fans can expect from his new record, many followers are keen to learn more about his exciting new project.

Here is everything we know about Ed Sheeran's upcoming album including release date, songs, tour and album name.

Ed Sheeran is releasing new music in 2025. Picture: Getty

What is Ed Sheeran's new album called?

Whilst he hasn't officially confirmed what his 2025 album will be named, fans are convinced Ed has already given it away.

Back in 2023 the singer posted on social media: "See you sometime next year when we press Play again on pop, and have a good holiday season x." This led many followers to believe his new record may be called 'Play'.

Then in February 2025 Ed replied to a fan who was speculating as to what his next album will be named.

The person wrote: "Ed Sheeran recently changed his profile picture guys! What math is he gonna do next?" This is referring to Ed's previous albums which have been named after mathematical symbols, such as '+', '-' ,'=', '÷' and 'x'.

Ed then responded saying: "Irony is if you ask me anything maths related I would fail the question, I never finished high school." He continued: "Play coming soon though."

Ed Sheeran has teased fans that the new album will be called 'Play'. Picture: Getty

When is Ed Sheeran's new album out?

It has not been confirmed when Ed Sheeran's album will be released, however the singer has confirmed it will come out in 2025.

During an interview with Variety, Ed stated he had recorded the album and filmed two music videos, with a further two music videos anticipated as well.

Teasing his upcoming album, Ed said: "It feels like I’m getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time.

"It’s quite exciting."

Ed Sheeran has already finished his upcoming album. Picture: Getty

Is Ed Sheeran going on tour?

Ed Sheeran is currently on tour, however at the time of writing there are no UK dates.

He will be performing in the following locations in 2025: