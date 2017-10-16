Ed Sheeran 'Rushed To Hospital' Following A Bike Accident

By Rume Ugen

The 'Thinking Out Loud' singer was hit by a car in London on Monday morning.

Ed Sheeran has been rushed to hospital following a car accident on Monday morning.

It's reported the Grammy Award-winning singer was riding his bike in London when he was struck down, leaving him with a broken arm.

He took to his Instagram to confirm the news to his fans and make clear that he is okay, and while he admits there's a chance some shows might be affected, he encouraged fans to stay tuned for updates.

Ed is due to begin the Asian leg of his tour on October 22nd.