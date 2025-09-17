Exclusive

Ed Sheeran reveals what it's like to write songs for Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran has revealed what it's like writing songs for Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty/Global

By Hope Wilson

Ed Sheeran opened up to Heart Breakfast about his new album 'Play' and how his new music impacts his children.

Ed Sheeran has revealed all about the impact touring has had on his young family, as well as how he feels about writing songs for Justin Bieber.

The 'Azizam' singer joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast for the release of his new album Play, and spoke about his move to the USA.

Whilst he's best known for penning hits such as 'Eyes Closed', 'Supermarket Flowers', 'Sapphire' and 'Castle on the Hill', Ed doesn't just write songs for himself.

The Suffolk star has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, One Direction, Anne-Marie and Taylor Swift, bagging them an array of number one singles.

Ed Sheeran has spoken about his new album Play. Picture: Global

During the interview, Jamie asked: "Do you give the bad ones to Justin Bieber?"

To which Ed replied: "Do you know what? Actually, so 'Love Yourself' was definitely not. I wouldn't say that's a bad song, but I wouldn't say that fit on Divide. So, in a sense, I gave a song that didn't necessarily fit on my record.

"But I think 'Cold Water' was one that I completely forgot about, that Benny found and then sped up and then made into a tune."

When questioned on whether he gets annoyed at the other songs successes, Ed said: "No, I think it's always quite a pleasant surprise. And I think that my fans probably only have bandwidth for 13 songs every two years.

"So I think if there are songs out there that other people are singing that you've written it, it sort of allows more songs to be in the ether and you haven't wasted a tune."

Ed Sheeran has worked with Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty

The singer also addressed recent reports he and his family have moved to the USA, saying: "I have moved to America, but I'm not moving to America.

"This is the thing, every tour I live there and I've done that since 2012, but no one's cared up to this point. I lived there in 2023 and I lived there in 2013, I lived there in 2012, that has been a normal part of my career.

"When I tour there, I have a family I like my kids, I want to hang out with my kids."

He added: "I'm not moving permanently. I'm very much a Suffolk boy through and through. I really enjoy going to Ipswich games. Like, I am British and yeah, I'm there tour wise."

Ed Sheeran shares two daughters with wife Cherry Seaborn. Picture: Getty

Ed went on to explain that his children go to school whilst he travels, saying: "Because the kids are a little bit older now, we have to like settle in schools and stuff.

"We dip in and out for two, three months and more. We settle somewhere for a school term or a school year or whatever."

He continued: "I think that honestly, kids just need to be around their parents and having an absent dad is not a healthy thing for a family. So I think it's way better us being like together in a nucleus."

Ed Sheeran admits release week still makes him nervous

The songwriter also revealed his fears about album release week, explaining: "If I'm being honest, I don't enjoy release week. I think I love making music and I love touring music and I think that the bridge between the two is releasing albums.

"Obviously you have to put albums out there for people to digest and then come to the shows. But yeah, it's never fun putting it out and getting like ragged on for a week."

Ed continued: "Every single record that I've put out, you put it out, people have an opinion, then they move on, and then your fans find it and then you turn it."

He added: "I feel like the positive comes after release week. Release week is a time where artists put themselves out there and everyone has the opportunity to rag on them for the week. So it does actually feel like quite a negative week."