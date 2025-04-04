Watch the heartwarming moment Ed Sheeran surprises his two biggest fans

4 April 2025, 09:21 | Updated: 4 April 2025, 11:53

Ed Sheeran surprises Pearl and Ray!
Ed Sheeran surprises Pearl and Ray! Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

To mark the release of his new song 'Azizam', Ed Sheeran surprised two of his biggest (and youngest) fans on his tour bus.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the morning of Friday, April 4, nine-year-old Pearl and seven-year-old Ray thought they were getting an exclusive look at their hero Ed Sheeran's tour bus - little did they know that they would actually be meeting the Galway Girl, Perfect and Azizam hitmaker in the flesh.

Pearl and Ray are two of Ed's biggest fans, with their love for the star spanning over their entire lives. While Pearl's favourite track is Castle on the Hill and Ray loves Shape of You, the siblings are fans of all of his work.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast, Pearl and Ray joined Mark Wright and Olly Murs on the tour bus for a look around, bringing their drawings of Ed to leave on the bus (in the hopes he would see them one day).

Little did they know that Ed Sheeran was actually hiding in the tour bus, ready to surprise them as they reached the top-deck.

When Ed Sheeran came up the stairs and Pearl and Ray saw him, the kids were lost for words. But, despite being completely star-struck, they remained cool and calm, chatting to Ed like he was their best friend!

You can watch the moment the surprise happened below:

Ed Sheeran surprises super fans on London bus as he returns with 'Azizam'

