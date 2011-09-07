Eddie Murphy to host Oscars

Eddie Murphy will host next year's Oscars.

He'll take charge of proceedings for the first time at the ceremony in February.



The comedian says he's honoured to follow in the footsteps of stars like Billy Crystal, Steve Martin and Whoopi Goldberg.

Murphy was nominated for an Oscar himself in 2006 for his role in 'Dreamgirls' and presented an award in 2009 - has been

Brett Ratner, co-producer of the Oscars, said in a statement: "Eddie is a comedic genius, one of the greatest and most influential live performers ever.



"With his love of movies, history of crafting unforgettable characters and his iconic performances - especially on stage - I know he will bring excitement, spontaneity and tremendous heart to the show Don and I want to produce in February."