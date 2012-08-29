Eddie Murphy to star in Beverly Hills Cop TV show

Eddie Murphy and The Shield creator Shawn Ryan are reportedly joining forces for a Beverly Hills Cop TV show.

According to Vulture, Murphy and Ryan are working with Sony Pictures Television on the project, and are pitching to networks.



Murphy is tipped to reprise his role as talented police officer Axel Foley from the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy as the TV series focuses on Foley's son.



The movies have made over £442 million to date, while their iconic theme tune 'Axel F' became a hit single.