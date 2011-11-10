Eddie Murphy won't host Oscars

Eddie Murphy has pulled out of hosting next year's Oscars.

The actor made the decision in support of the producer of the awards ceremony, Brett Ratner, who stepped aside after making an anti-gay remark.



The pair had also been working together on a new comedy called Tower Heist.



There's no word on Murphy's replacement for next February's Oscars.



However A campaign has been launched via Twitter to see the Muppets as hosts

The Muppets screenwriter Nick Stoller said: "I'd totally be on board. You could have The Electric Mayhem as the house band!"