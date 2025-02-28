TV quiz show legend and Eggheads star Chris Hughes dies, aged 77

28 February 2025, 00:03

Chris Hughes was one of the main Eggheads stars for many years
Chris Hughes was one of the main Eggheads stars for many years. Picture: BBC/Eggheads

By Tom Eames

Chris Hughes, star of the quiz show Eggheads, has died aged 77.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hughes was one of the main stars of the popular BBC and Channel 5 series Eggheads.

He appeared as one of the several general knowledge experts on the long-running show, which saw members of the public take on the five so-called 'Eggheads'.

A statement on the show's Facebook and X accounts on Thursday (February 27th) paid tribute to an "Eggheads great".

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Eggheads great Chris Hughes," it read.

"Chris joined the show in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories.

"He will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family."

Hughes worked as a train driver and railway worker before becoming a TV quizzer.

Eggheads began on BBC Two in 2003, before moving to Channel 5 in 2020.

The Eggheads panel was made up of general knowledge experts, including winners from shows like Mastermind, The Weakest Link and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

Hughes was one of only seven people to have won both Brain of Britain and Mastermind, and also won on International Mastermind.

He also reached the final of The Weakest Link, without getting a single question wrong, with host Anne Robinson describing him as "the best contestant we have had on the Weakest Link".

