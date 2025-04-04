Ekin-Su was in 'secret relationship' with MAFS' Georges during Love Island All Stars

4 April 2025, 12:38 | Updated: 4 April 2025, 12:44

Georges claimed he was dating Ekin-Su when she entered the villa.
Georges claimed he was dating Ekin-Su when she entered the villa. Picture: E4/ITV2

By Claire Blackmore

Reality star Georges confessed it was a living 'nightmare' watching his 'girlfriend' of 10-months 'cheat on him' with Curtis Pritchard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Georges Berthonneau was in a secret relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu when she entered the Love Island All Stars villa, the E4 reality star has claimed.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, the 32-year-old personal trainer dropped the bombshell that he and his "girlfriend" of 10 months were madly "in love" when she flew to South Africa for the ITV2 series.

The fitness coach confessed he was "living the same nightmare every day" watching his beau catch feelings for her co-star Curtis Pritchard after the two allegedly agreed she wouldn't go further than "kissing" on the show.

Georges, who shared a of photos of the pair looking loved-up, admitted he turned to therapy to cope with Ekin's "betrayal" after she "cheated" on him on national TV.

The former MAFS groom said he felt "gaslit" by Ekin-Su.
The former MAFS groom said he felt "gaslit" by Ekin-Su. Picture: E4

Opening up about their shock romance, he told the paper: "We were boyfriend and girlfriend from April last year. We were with each other. We spent Boxing Day together.

"She spent time with my family, she came to family events, she met my nephews, sister-in-law, uncles, everyone. I met her mum a couple of times and her brother.

"We said we loved each other after six weeks of dating... I fell in love with the girl. She used to call me Bear and I called her Olive because of her olive skin and that's one of her last messages to me, "I love you, my Bear."

"It was a super, super intense and intimate relationship... We had a lot of intimacy, we were very close, and physically and emotionally we showed each other such love, but she threw everything we had away for her TV romance with Curtis Pritchard."

The fitness trainer claimed Ekin-Su "cheated" on him during All Stars.
The fitness trainer claimed Ekin-Su "cheated" on him during All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Georges claimed the brunette beauty entered the show to further her career but decided to remain in a hush-hush relationship with him following a difficult conversation.

He explained: "Before she flew to South Africa, we spent three days in floods of tears with each other. It was such an emotionally difficult time. I was broken, absolutely broken.

"We were going to split up but we both decided not to and that we were going to navigate things once she got back."

The reality star, who was previously in a relationship with MAFS bride Peggy Rose Lawrence, detailed Ekin's supposed plan to appear on the show without breaking his heart – but it didn't play out the way Georges had hoped.

He continued: "The rule for All Stars was no more than kissing from a cheating point of view. She was going to go in and do what she had to do but when she was back, we would navigate everything that we needed to.

"But then everything happened with Curtis... It's a fact she cheated on me with him, she was on national TV and said yes to being another man's girlfriend."

The brunette beauty fell head over heels for Curtis Pritchard on the show.
The brunette beauty fell head over heels for Curtis Pritchard on the show. Picture: ITV2

Ekin's Instagram told a different story at the beginning of the year though, with the famous Islander telling her 4.3million fans on social media in January: "I know I said I was done with Love Island, but here I am, fully invested again. The drama, the chaos, the questionable decisions, I just can't stay away."

However Georges claimed it was all for show and that Ekin "used", "played" and "gaslit" him, whilst demanding he didn't "get with any other girls while she was away".

Speaking about his heartache over watching her new relationship with Curtis unfold, he said: "I only watched three or four episodes, but it was everywhere, all over social media. It was horrible, every single second of it... I felt like I was living the same nightmare every day."

Georges found fame on Married At First Sight UK.
Georges found fame on Married At First Sight UK. Picture: E4

The personal trainer admitted he was seeing a therapist in the wake of the split to deal with his broken heart, adding: "I have started therapy because of this. I started in week three of the show because I was so f***ing broken, every week crying.

"She isolated me from my friends because she didn't want them knowing about our relationship. I stopped talking to them about it, but I needed therapy to vent and talk and grow."

After All Stars wrapped, he said that Ekin could have reached out 24 hours later but decided to wait a week before sending her first message, even though Georges had been texting her "the entire time she was on Love Island".

"When she finally got back to me, she said she had been 'overwhelmed'," he said.

"We ended up having a two-hour phone call where I told her I couldn't be with someone who has another boyfriend..."

He revealed he needed therapy to cope with Ekin&squot;s "betrayal".
He revealed he needed therapy to cope with Ekin's "betrayal". Picture: ITV2

Despite Georges bold claims, a representative for Ekin-Su revealed an alternative tale, telling MailOnline: "Ekin-Su was never in an exclusive relationship with Georges.

"He knew before she went on Love Island: All Stars that she was entering the show as a single person and therefore their relationship would not continue under those circumstances.

"Ekin was upfront with Georges about her intention to pursue a new relationship on Love Island.

"Georges chose to remain involved with Ekin despite this, telling her that he would 'rather be the fool who waits than the one who gives up.'

"However, from October 2024 to January 2025, Ekin made it clear on multiple occasions, as confirmed by her close friends and team, that their relationship was set to end prior to going on the show."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Fans have questioned the actor's thick head of hair in recent years.

Has Joe Swash had a hair transplant? Actor's thick new locks explained

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran's new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Ed Sheeran has revealed his tour dates in 2025

Is Ed Sheeran going on tour? His 2025 dates revealed

Music

Ed Sheeran has revealed what Azizam means

Ed Sheeran explains ‘Azizam’ meaning and message behind Persian lyrics

Music

Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian lyrics

Music

Mark Wright shared a string of gorgeous family photos online.

Mark Wright in his 'dad era' as he shares new pictures of baby Palma

Ed Sheeran surprises Pearl and Ray!

Watch the heartwarming moment Ed Sheeran surprises his two biggest fans

Julie Goodyear's husband deletes picture of Coronation Street star after cruel backlash

Julie Goodyear's husband deletes picture of Coronation Street star after cruel backlash

The all-star line-up for a new series of Beatles films has been announced.

The Beatles film: Who is playing John, Ringo, Paul and George?

Police opened an investigation into MAFS Australia groom Paul Antoine.

MAFS Australia: Police launch investigation into Paul's 'punch' scandal

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Stacey launched into son Zach for swearing at her on camera.

Stacey Solomon in explosive row with son Zach, 17, as he swears at her on camera

Julie Goodyear is best known for playing Rovers Return landlady Bet Lynch in Coronation Street.

Julie Goodyear's husband shares rare picture of wife amid star's 'painful' dementia battle

The full Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been teased.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: Full list of ‘confirmed’ housemates

TV & Movies

What did Paul do on MAFS Australia?

What did Paul do on MAFS Australia? Full timeline of punch scandal explained

Married at First Sight

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

Clarkson's Farm season 4: Release date, cast and guest appearances revealed

Andrea McLean has detailed her horrific experience with pneumonia and sepsis

Loose Women's Andrea McLean says she was '24 hours from death' after terrifying health scare
Joe Swash has a close bond with son Harry

Who is Joe Swash's son Harry? Their sweet relationship revealed

Joe Swash is taking part in the reality TV show Stacey & Joe

Joe Swash: Actor's age, wife, children and career revealed

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon facts: Age, husband, children and career revealed

Here's everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion so far

MAFS Australia 2025 reunion: All the drama and bombshells revealed

Married at First Sight

Val Kilmer has passed away aged 65

Hollywood stars pay tribute to 'brave' Val Kilmer in emotional posts after his death at 65

Jasmine took to social media to reveal that she has personally apologised to Awhina and Cleo

MAFS Australia: Adrian's former best friend issues apology to Awhina after vicious argument

Married at First Sight

Stacey Solomon has spoken about being a young mother

Stacey Solomon says being a teen mum to son Zachary changed her outlook on life

Showbiz

Are Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch still friends?

Are Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch still friends?

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

What is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's net worth?

Celebrities