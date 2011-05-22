Elementary for Sherlock

It was Sherlock's night at the TV Baftas

The series scooped Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor for Martin Freeman, who plays Dr Watson.



The X Factor missed out on the Best Entertainment Show to The Cube, presented by Phillip Schofield.

"The Only Way Is Essex" has proved it can take on the cream of TV programming, by winning a Bafta. The reality show took home the Youtube audience award - the only one voted for by viewers.



There was also a Bafta for Sky's Flying Monsters 3D - the first 3D TVprogramme to win an award.



Sir Trevor McDonald received a standing ovation as he took to the stage to collect his Bafta fellowship to honour his lifetime in broadcasting.

Here are the winners of the Philips British Academy Television Awards 2011.

:: Leading Actor - Daniel Rigby, Eric And Ernie

:: Leading Actress - Vicky McClure, This Is England '86

:: Supporting Actor - Martin Freeman, Sherlock

:: Supporting Actress - Lauren Socha, Misfits

:: Entertainment Performance - Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

:: Female Performance in a Comedy Programme - Jo Brand, Getting On

:: Male Performance in a Comedy Programme - Steve Coogan, The Trip

:: Single Drama - The Road To Coronation Street

:: Drama Series - Sherlock

:: Drama Serial - Any Human Heart

:: Continuing Drama - EastEnders

:: International - The Killing

:: Factual Series - Welcome To Lagos

:: Specialist Factual - Flying Monsters 3D

:: Single Documentary - Between Life And Death

:: Features - Hugh's Fish Fight

:: Current Affairs - Zimbabwe's Forgotten Children, BBC4

:: News Coverage - ITV News At Ten: The Cumbria Murders

:: Sport - Formula 1, The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

:: New Media - Wallace And Gromit's World Of Invention

:: Entertainment Programme - The Cube

:: Comedy Programme - Harry and Paul

:: Situation Comedy - Rev

:: Bafta special award - Peter Bennett-Jones

:: YouTube Audience Award - The Only Way Is Essex

:: Bafta Fellowship - Sir Trevor McDonald