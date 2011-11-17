Elizabeth Taylor’s “affordable” possessions to be auctioned

You can own a piece of Hollywood history as 950 of Taylor's possessions are to be sold online

Well known for her expensive taste and extravagant lifestyle, fans will be pleased to discover that this auction is of her more affordable items such as custom made cowboy boots, Chanel clip earrings estimated at £63, a Bulgari cuff as well as over 20 Dior and Valentino handbags, costume jewellery and designer clothes.

Another much photographed piece in the online sale is a green linen embroidered kaftan that Elizabeth wore to publisher Malcolm Forbes’ 70th birthday party in Morocco.

If you fancy a owning a piece of Hollywood history, now’s your chance. The auction runs from December 3 for two weeks at Christies online.