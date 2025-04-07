Ella Rae Wise facts: TOWIE star's age, boyfriend, Instagram and career revealed

Ella Rae Wise is taking part in CBB 2025. Picture: Instagram/@ellaraewisex

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Ella Rae Wise including her age, relationship with Dan Edger, Instagram and TV career explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ella Rae Wise is set to enter the CBB house alongside Patsy Palmer, Micky Rourke, Jack P Shepherd and Chesney Hawkes, as she hopes to win the iconic show.

After bursting onto the scene as a cast member on The Only Way Is Essex, Ella's no-filter personality has become a hit with viewers.

As she continues to document her private life on Celebrity Big Brother 2025, it's time for fans to learn more about Ella.

How old is Ella Rae Wise, how long has she been on TOWIE, are she and Dan Edger together and what is her Instagram?

Reality star Ella Rae Wise is reportedly taking part in CBB. Picture: Instagram/@ellaraewisex

How old is Ella Rae Wise?

Ella was born on July 12th 2000 and celebrated her 24th birthday in 2024. She was born in Havering, Essex and attended Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls.

When was Ella Rae Wise in TOWIE?

Ella first joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2019 and has been involved in various storylines over the years.

Most notably her on-off relationship with fellow TOWIE star Dan Edgar has caused waves on the show, with fans questioning their compatibility due to their 10-year age gap.

Ella Rae Wise has been a cast member on TOWIE since 2019. Picture: ITV

Are Ella Rae Wise and Dan Edger together?

Ella and Dan have dated on-off for years, however they are yet to confirm whether they are in an official relationship together.

Speaking to OK! about his connection with Ella, Dan said earlier this year: "We seem to gravitate towards each other. We were on and off last year, then filmed the TOWIE Christmas special and ended up enjoying each other’s company again. We thought, “Why not give it another go?” I’ve got this habit of over-analysing everything, but I just thought, 'Go for it.'"

He went on to add: "We were going round in circles last year – we wouldn’t last longer than a series of TOWIE. This is the longest we’ve been on track. I just want to see where that leads. But I do think a lot of Ella."

Ella Rae Wise and Dan Edgar have had a tumultuous relationship. Picture: ITV

What is Ella Rae Wise's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ella on Instagram @ellaraewisex where she currently boasts over 347,000 followers on the platform.

Ella often shares images of her nights out as well as travels abroad with her friends.