Love Island’s Ella Thomas rushed to hospital after horror birthday accident

7 May 2026, 14:44

Love Island star Ella Thomas has revealed she was rushed to hospital by ambulance after suffering a serious foot injury during her birthday celebrations in London.
Love Island star Ella Thomas has revealed she was rushed to hospital by ambulance after suffering a serious foot injury during her birthday celebrations in London. Picture: Instgram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The reality star revealed she needed emergency surgery after a glass bottle smashed during her London birthday celebrations.

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Love Island star Ella Thomas has revealed she was rushed to hospital by ambulance after suffering a serious foot injury during her birthday celebrations in London.

The reality TV favourite, who turned 26 over the weekend, shared details of the ordeal with followers on TikTok and Instagram, describing the incident as a “freak accident” that left her needing emergency surgery.

According to Ella, the accident happened shortly after arriving at a birthday brunch and drinks event with friends and family, including her sister who had travelled down from Glasgow for the celebrations.

Explaining what happened in a candid video, she said: “We got there and it was just bad vibes, bad people and bad energy and within about 10 minutes of being there someone smashed a bottle and the shards of glass fell directly into my foot.”

She continued: “This wasn't a little cut it was a massive wound and there was blood just gushing onto the floor.”

Ella also admitted she was shocked by the reaction of some people nearby during the incident. “The worst part was there were girls who were just laughing,” she added.

The influencer documented parts of the aftermath on social media, sharing clips from the ambulance ride as well as photos from hospital while receiving treatment.

Doctors later confirmed she would need surgery after scans and an X-ray revealed the extent of the damage to her foot.

Recalling the frightening experience, Ella explained: “So an ambulance came and got me and took me to A&E where I found out I needed surgery on my foot also had an X-ray that confirmed I needed surgery.

“I was in so much shock and panic I wouldn't let the doctor touch my foot until they gave me some medicine and I didn't know what was going on.”

Despite the dramatic turn to her birthday celebrations, Ella reassured fans that she is now recovering. “I'm on the mend now so thank god but stay safe,” she said.

Sharing further updates on Instagram, the ITV2 personality joked about how different her birthday weekend turned out from what she had expected.

“Didn't think the birthday celebrations would end with a freak accident and me getting surgery on my foot,” she wrote.

Despite the dramatic turn to her birthday celebrations, Ella reassured fans that she is now recovering. “I'm on the mend now so thank god but stay safe,” she said.
Despite the dramatic turn to her birthday celebrations, Ella reassured fans that she is now recovering. “I'm on the mend now so thank god but stay safe,” she said. Picture: Getty

Ella later added: “It was definitely a birthday to remember.”

The former Islander first rose to fame on series 10 of Love Island in 2023, where she coupled up with fellow contestant Tyrique Hyde from the very first day of the show.

The pair had actually met briefly before entering the villa after crossing paths in a nightclub, and quickly became one of the most talked-about couples of the series.

Tyrique gives Ella an ultimatum

However, reports later emerged that the pair had gone their separate ways in 2024.

Tyrique has since revealed he is now in a relationship with fellow Love Island star Samie Elishi.

Ella’s fans flooded her social media posts with messages wishing her a speedy recovery following the accident, with many shocked by the severity of the injury and the dramatic scenes she described from the night out.

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