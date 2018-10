Elton attends wrong wedding

Singer was supposed to sing at Lily Allen's do

Elton John and David Furnish accidentall turned up at the wrong wedding in the Cotswolds.

The pair were supposed to attend Lily Allen's wedding to Sam Cooper - where Elton was singing - but arrived at the wrong do.

The couple soon realised their mistake and made it in time to Allen's nuptials to see her walk down the aisle.