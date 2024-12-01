Elton John announces he has lost his eyesight in emotional speech at Devil Wears Prada musical

1 December 2024, 23:41

By Tom Eames

Sir Elton John has shared an emotional health update, revealing he’s "lost" his eyesight.

The iconic musician attended the West End launch of The Devil Wears Prada in London with his husband, David Furnish.

Elton, 77, was guided away from the stage by David.

Speaking at the theatre, he told the audience: “I’ve lost my eyesight and cannot see the stage… I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it.

"To my husband, who’s been my rock… it sounded good tonight, OK. Thank you for coming!”

Elton was attending a charity gala event for the stage adaptation of the 2006 movie in aid of the Elton John AIDS Foundation at London's Dominion Theatre.

Elton co-wrote the music for the production alongside Shaina Taub.

Earlier this year, Elton revealed the infection had impacted his ability to record music. He shared: “I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July… my left eye is not the greatest.

"There’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but it’s… I’m kind of stuck at the moment.”

In September, he assured fans he was “healing” but that progress had been slow.

On Instagram, Elton explained: “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.

"I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process… I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me.”

The musician, now adjusting his lifestyle, has also made significant dietary changes, saying: “What I crave is chocolate and ice cream, but I can’t have any ice cream.” Despite these challenges, he remains positive and focused on recovery.

