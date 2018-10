Elton John's Las Vegas residency

The musician has confirmed he'll be based in Vegas for the next three years

The star will be a resident perform at Caesar's Palace in Sin City starting in September this year.

Elton will be performing his "Million Dollar Piano Show" for the next three years, backed by a full band.

The name for his residency was inspired by the piano he will be playing live, a Yamaha that's taken four years to finish.

Tickets for John's Las Vegas residency go on sale on April 25.