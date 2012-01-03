Elton John wants Justin Timberlake for biopic

Singer wants JT to play him in new film of his life

The has been much speculation about who was going to play him in "Rocket Man", a film about Elton John's life, with Scottish actor James McAVoy being top of the list.

Elton has however revealed to the Los Angels time that he is keen to have Justin Timberlake play him.

'I've got a wish list of people. No. 1 on my wish list is Justin Timberlake, because he played me before in a (photographer and director) David LaChapelle video of Rocket Man and was superb.'

Timberlake has impressed many with his acting skills, especially in the role of Sean Parker in the film "The Social Network".

