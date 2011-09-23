Elton John's biopic goes ahead

Film of star's life is underway and actor to play Elton is named

Rocket Pictures, a production company owned by Elton and husband David Furnish has teamed up with screenwriter Lee Hall, who is writing the script for Rocketman, a biopic of John's colourful life and career.

It was believed that John wanted Robert Downey Jr to play him in the film of his life, but it looks like Scottish actor James McAvoy will play the megastar instead.

According to Elton John, McAvoy was the one approaching him to offer his acting services.