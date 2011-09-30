Elton in Vegas...and Chesterfield

Elton John has returned to Las Vegas for a three-year headlining gig at Caesars Palace.

The five-time Grammy winner was on stage on Wednesday night for the first performance of the new show.



It's called "The Million Dollar Piano" to recognise an instrument which took the manufacturer four years to build.

Elton has also announced his first UK summer date for 2012.

The concert will take place at the B2net Stadium, home of Chesterfield Football Club on Saturday 9 June 2012. The fully reserved seated concert will give thousands of fans the opportunity to dance and sing along to his much-loved songs.

Elton said "Music is a wonderful gift and I feel very privileged to be able to share this with so many people around the world. I am thrilled that at long last I can bring my show to Chesterfield, I have never had the chance to play in this town before so I am excited to be the first performer to play at this fabulous stadium."

Elton will become the first ever artist to play the B2net Stadium.