Emily Atack shares snaps from 'perfect' wedding featuring McDonald's truck and two stunning cakes

25 August 2026, 11:51

Emily Atack shares stunning photos from her 'perfect' wedding to Alistair Garner.
Emily Atack shares stunning photos from her 'perfect' wedding to Alistair Garner. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The Rivals actress ‘officially’ tied the knot to her husband Alistair Garner over the weekend.

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Emily Atack has shared a string of stunning pictures from her 'absolutely perfect' wedding just days after officially tying the knot to her now-husband Alistair Garner.

The Rivals actress, 36, said "I do" to her long-term partner in a romantic ceremony on Saturday then celebrated alongside loved ones with a wild garden party in the countryside.

Posting an album of snaps from the intimate do over the weekend, she wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday we officially got married among close family and friends. It was absolutely perfect.

"I can’t believe we get to do all that again in a few weeks time. Christ, we have fun don’t we," she gushed, tagging her spouse's Instagram account.

Thanks to the album of glamorous snaps, the British star, also known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the Inbetweeners, gave fans a glimpse inside her special day, which featured some seriously cool additions.

The newlyweds' after-party included a McDonald's van, which, according to the glowing bride was "all you want after about 23 glasses of champagne".

She and her husband also served up two cakes, one vintage style creation boasting pretty piping, purple wildflowers and a personalised plaque, and another by Extreme Cake Makers star Molly Robbins.

The Netflix baker crafted a family portrait out of icing, featuring edible cartoons of Emily, Alistair, their two-year-old son Barney and the family's beloved dog Penny.

The pair dished out fast food via a personalised McDonald's van during the reception.
The pair dished out fast food via a personalised McDonald's van during the reception. Picture: Instagram
One of the couple's cakes featured a cartoon family portrait.
One of the couple's cakes featured a cartoon family portrait. Picture: Instagram
While another boasted beautiful piping and purple wildflowers.
While another boasted beautiful piping and purple wildflowers. Picture: Instagram

Fuelling their guests with Italian food from family-run restaurant Fratelli, she shared images of cheese-topped lasagne along with a fancy drinks menu from cocktail bar Henry's.

Wedding attendees could choose from Strawberry Daiquiris, Palomas, Margaritas and Lychee Martinis to toast the freshly-married pair.

The blushing bride tagged her sister Martha in the snaps, too, one of which saw the girls looking effortlessly cool as they travelled in style during the special day.

The girls drove off in what appeared to be a white vintage car complete with black ribbons around the door handles and another large bow draped across the bonnet.

"Can't sleep and can't stop looking at pics," she confessed in the days that followed the nuptials.

Some fancy drinks were on offer for wedding guests.
Some fancy drinks were on offer for wedding guests. Picture: Instagram
Emily shared snaps of her vintage wedding car and tagged her sister Martha.
Emily shared snaps of her vintage wedding car and tagged her sister Martha. Picture: Instagram

Emily took a separate 'moment' for her stunning £2,325 Josephine Scott dress on Instagram, thanking her hair and make-up team in the process.

In a separate grid post online, she wrote: "The biggest thank you ever to Caroline at @eveliebridal and @josephinescottlondon @avenuebyjosephinescott.. beautiful detailing, tailored bespoke by @kulitabespoke and shoes by @charlottemillsshoes.

"Best glam ever @lydiabarnesmakeup @naradkutowaroo."

The mother-of-one also paid tribute to her new hubby Alistair as part of her Instagram Stories and hinted at their second upcoming ceremony.

Sharing a dashing snap of the doctor, she wrote: "My husband," next to a red heart emoji.

"More lovely pics coming through that I can't wait to share later today of our legal ceremony over the weekend.

"Taken by the formidable @georgeonaboat who's also doing our main wedding in a few weeks time!! YAY!"

The newlyweds have known each other since childhood.
The newlyweds have known each other since childhood. Picture: Instagram

The pair are set to celebrate with a second larger wedding in Spain all part of a three-day extravaganza involving a star-studded guest list, according to reports.

Two years after welcoming their first child together, they are celebrating their love for the world to see.

Emily and Alistair have known each other as friends since they were kids but sparked up a romantic relationship as adults and fell in love.

They're actually connected by marriage, describing each other as 'step-cousins'.

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