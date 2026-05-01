Emily Blunt facts: Age, height, husband children and movie roles revealed

1 May 2026, 12:55

Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood's most successful and famous stars
Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood's most successful and famous stars. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How does Emily Blunt know Michael Bublé? And what is her net worth? Here are all the facts you need to know about the Devil Wears Prada 2 actress including who she is married to.

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Emily Blunt is the woman of the moment right now as she stars in the highly-anticipated Devil Wears Prada 2 as well as landing her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A popular actress that has been on the acting scene since she was 18 years old, Emily has now starred in some of the most successful movies of our time.

And when she's not walking red carpets or performing in front of a camera, she's also living a busy home life along with her two children and actor husband.

Here's everything you need to know about Emily Blunt including her age, height, who she's married to and their children together.

Emily Blunt is currently starring in Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Anne Hathaway
Emily Blunt is currently starring in Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Anne Hathaway. Picture: Getty

Who is Emily Blunt?

Age: 43 (born February 23rd, 1983)

From: London

Emily is a hugely popular actress from London, England. During her career she has lived in Los Angeles and New York but moved back to East London in 2020 to be closer to her family.

One of four children, Emily is the second child of mum Joanna Mackie, a former actress and teacher, and dad Oliver Blunt who is a barrister.

Emily isn't the only famous person in her family though as her husband is highly recognisable and her sister Felicity is also married to Stanley Tucci, her Devil Wears Prada co-star.

How tall is Emily Blunt?

Emily is around 5ft 7inches which is about 1.7m tall in height.

What movies has Emily Blunt been in?

Emily began her acting career on stage but swiftly moved into movies and TV shows working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Ryan Gosling, Anne Hathaway, Tom Cruise and more. Her most popular movies are:

  • Devil Wears Prada 1 and 2
  • A Quiet Place
  • The Fall Guy
  • Edge of Tomorrow
  • Jungle Cruise
  • Oppenheimer
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • The Girl On The Train

What is Emily Blunt's net worth?

As of 2026, Emily is rumoured to be worth around £60million. However, alongside her husband, they have a powerful combined worth of an estimated £120million.

Emily Blunt has been married to John Krasinski since 2010
Emily Blunt has been married to John Krasinski since 2010. Picture: Getty

Who is Emily Blunt married to?

Emily is happily married to her biggest supporter and famous actor John Krasinski. They were introduced by a mutual friend in 2008 and it wasn't long after they got together officially and welcomed their children.

John admitted that as soon as he met Emily he knew she was 'The One', especially as he was already a fan of his future wife after watching movie Devil Wears Prada on repeat.

Just one year after meeting John and Emily were engaged and one year after that in 2010 they were married. They become Mr and Mrs at Lake Como in Italy on George Clooney's estate.

Before she met John, Emily also had a high profile romance with Michael Bublé.

Who are Emily Blunt's children?

In September 2013, the happy couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed daughter Hazel Grace in February 2014.

In June 2016, they welcomed their second daughter Violet. At the time he wrote on Twitter: "What better way to celebrate the 4th... than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th."

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