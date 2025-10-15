Exclusive

Emma Bunton and Leigh Francis team up for new podcast 'Unlikely Friends'

Emma Bunton and Leigh Francis have a new podcast with their partners Jade and Jill. Picture: Global



'Unlikely Friends' Emma Bunton and Leigh Francis have joined forces with their partners Jade and Jill for a hilarious new podcast.

Emma Bunton has announced she is launching a brand new podcast titled 'Unlikely Friends' with comedian Leigh Fracis and their partners.

Confirming their new venture on Heart Breakfast this morning, Emma revealed: "It's a bit different as well it's going to be myself, my husband Jade Jones, I'm so excited about that, also Leigh Francis and his wife Jill Francis.

"So we get to sit down and talk about lots of lovely things but also questions that people have sent into us. We will answer anything and we do literally talk about anything which is a bit worrying! It's just really, really good fun and it's called 'Unlikely Friends'."

Explaining the meaning behind their podcast name, Emma disclosed: "We've known each other for 20 years now, we went away on holiday, we got papped together and the headline was 'Unlikely Friends'. So I think it's just obviously, why would we all be hanging out?"

Their podcast is titled 'Unlikely Friends'. Picture: Global

She continued: "We live near each other, we're very similar, we get on really well, Jill is one of my bezzies we have such a laugh together so I'm really looking forward to it."

The rest of the 'Unlikely Friends' gang stated: "We’ve talked about doing something together for ages, so we’re excited it’s finally happening in the form of a weekly visual podcast! It’s an invite for the viewers, to feel like you’re spending an evening with us, except YOU dictate the conversation. So once the school run’s done and the dog’s been walked, bring your ears round to ours and join the chat… about whatever you like!"

'Unlikely Friends' is available to listen and watch from October 16th on Global Player and all major podcast platforms. It is produced by Global Studios.