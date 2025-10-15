Exclusive

Emma Bunton and Melanie C leak secret Spice Girls Whatsapp messages

By Hope Wilson

Spice Girls legends Emma Bunton and Melanie C reunited on Heart Breakfast and opened up about their 30 years of friendship.

Emma Bunton and Melanie C have revealed their secret Spice Girls Whatsapp group and confessed there are separate chats without Geri Halliwell-Horner, Victoria Beckham and Mel B!

The singers joined Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast to chat about Mel C's new single 'Sweat' and revealed all about their close bond, as well as if there was any truth to the Spice Girls reunion rumours ahead of their 30 year anniversary in 2026.

After confirming there was a Spice Girls Whatsapp group with all five members, Mel then revealed: "I know there's one without me on it, of course there is!"

A shocked Emma replied: "I haven't got that one. I promise you!"

Melanie C opened up about her time in the Spice Girls. Picture: Heart

Mel went on to concede: "I was going to say I think you're the only Spice Girl where there's a Whatsapp group of the Spice Girls without a Spice Girl."

However after Emma confirmed there wasn't a chat without Mel, she replied: "Go you and me! Obviously there's ones without the others, now I've let that slip!"

The bandmates also chatted about their favourite times in the group, with Mel stating: "I always talk about the really early days. I miss the camaraderie, having each other to bounce off, the performances and kind of just how incredible everything was. It was like our ultimate fantasy, it was crazy."

Emma aded: "I think at first we didn't know what was going on. We were just travelling the world having the best time, can you imagine five girls from all sorts of walks of life it was the best."

The Spice Girls were a worldwide phenomenon. Picture: Getty

Now almost 30 years on from the groups debut single being released Melanie is still making music, with the superstar opening up about how she wants her fellow Spice Girls to enjoy her solo material.

Mel disclosed: "I always want them to love it. I think it's interesting as we were at Victoria's launch for her Netflix documentary last week and there's a lot of Spice Girls in that and she talks about how important it is and it's where we come from and it's how we started.

"We're all fully aware we wouldn't have the careers we have now if we hadn't have been Spice Girls. Especially with me still making music it's really important that the other girls like what I'm doing and I think this album is probably closest to Spice Girls 'Never' because the biggest difference I think with this music for me is I'm having more fun. My work always reflects my life and I'm 51 now and it's time to start having fun. "

Melanie C and Emma still share a close friendship. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on her career, Melanie spoke about her memories of the group's first single 'Wannabe' and how the hit track almost cut before being released.

The singer explained: "What I remember about 'Wannabe' is the label were really nervous about us releasing it as the first single. But we knew if it didn't come out first it couldn't come out at all because it had to be followed, it couldn't follow anything else because it's just a representation of who we were, the energy and the ethos of the Spice Girls."

Whilst Emma and Melanie remained coy about their 30th anniversary, there have been rumours the girls will reunite to mark this special occasion. Fans will have to watch this space for any updates!