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Emma Bunton shares "beautiful" Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details

10 July 2026, 14:39

Emma Bunton has shared Taylor Swift invited her to her wedding (right) just a year after revealing she was a childhood fan of the singer on Heart (left)
Emma Bunton has shared Taylor Swift invited her to her wedding with Travis Kelce. Picture: Global/Matt Crossick/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Spice Girl was sworn to secrecy about the New York wedding celebration after Taylor Swift invited her following emotional Heart interview.

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Emma Bunton has shared the special full-circle moment with Taylor Swift, after the global superstar invited her to her wedding just a year after revealing she was a childhood fan of the singer on Heart.

The Spice Girl has revealed she was among the celebrity wedding guests who travelled to New York for Taylor and Travis Kelce’s big day, describing the star-studded celebration as “absolutely beautiful”.

The Heart presenter opened up about the secret invitation during her show, admitting she had been forced to keep the news private. She also revealed she received lots of messages from listeners asking whether she had attended the event.

Emma looked elegant in a black suit paired with a ruffled shirt and a baby pink Chanel bag as he prepared to attend Taylor and Travis' wedding (pictured)
Emma Bunton looked elegant in a black suit paired with a ruffled shirt and a baby pink Chanel bag . Picture: Instagram/EmmaBunton

Emma, 50, shared a series of photos from the wedding weekend with her husband Jade Jones, showing the couple dressed for the occasion in New York.

Emma looked elegant in a black suit paired with a ruffled shirt and a baby pink Chanel bag, while Jade opted for a classic tuxedo as they joined a host of famous faces at Taylor and Travis’ celebration.

Speaking on Heart, Emma told listeners: “I did get an invite to Taylor and Travis' wedding,” before adding: “A massive congratulations to them both! It was in New York and it was absolutely beautiful.”

She explained she had been unable to reveal her attendance beforehand, saying: "I had lots and lots of messages at the weekend, and I'm sorry but I wasn't allowed to tell anyone."

Emma later shared a glimpse of the weekend on Instagram, writing about her "time in New York celebrating two beautiful souls".

Emma, 50, shared a series of photos from the wedding weekend with her husband Jade Jones, showing the couple dressed for the occasion in New York.
Emma bunton, 50, shared a series of photos from Taylor Swift's wedding weekend with her husband Jade Jones. Picture: Instagram/EmmaBunton

While she kept details of the private celebration limited, Emma joked she could not share much more with listeners, saying: “And that is all I can say I'm afraid.”

The wedding invitation marked a remarkable moment in the pair’s relationship, coming just one year after Taylor appeared on Heart and revealed how much Emma had meant to her growing up.

During the 2025 interview, Taylor opened up about being a Spice Girls fan as a child and admitted she had owned a Baby Spice doll.

She told Emma: “It's so crazy to actually get to be in the same room with you because I was telling you. I had your doll, the Baby Spice doll, and it was my favourite one.”

Taylor continued: “We would all fight over who got to be you amongst the girls that were blonde. Honestly, you just mean the world to me. You were the first person I like, freaked out over.”

Taylor Swift invited Heart presenter Emma Bunton to her wedding after chatting on air
Taylor Swift invited Heart presenter Emma Bunton to her wedding after chatting on air. Picture: Global/Heart
She told Emma: “It's so crazy to actually get to be in the same room with you because I was telling you. I had your doll, the Baby Spice doll, and it was my favourite one.”
Taylor Swift told Emma Bunton “It's so crazy to actually get to be in the same room with you". Picture: Global/Heart

A delighted Emma admitted she was overwhelmed by the praise, replying: “I'm really going red now. I don't know how to take all this in. Because obviously, we are huge fans of yours.”

The pair also bonded over Emma attending Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour in 2024, when she took her children Beau and Tate to watch the singer perform.

Taylor told Emma that seeing her name on the guest list had been a huge surprise, saying: “I'll just be looking over it backstage, I saw you on the list, I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God.’”

She added that she had spotted Emma in the audience from the stage.

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

Emma revealed she had spent part of the concert with Taylor’s parents Andrea and Scott Swift, telling her: “We chatted and it was just so brilliant. I got to know a bit more about your music as well because your dad was telling me...”

Taylor jokingly responded about her father’s sociable nature, saying: “Oh, my God, my dad is the most social man on the planet. There's not a single stranger he has ever met in his entire life.”

The New York wedding was attended by a number of Taylor’s famous friends, including Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding and Cara Delevingne, as well as Hugh Grant and Sir Paul McCartney, the latter who performed during the reception.

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