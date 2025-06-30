Who are Emma Raducanu's parents and siblings? Her family life explained

30 June 2025, 16:30

Emma Raducanu fans have been wondering about her parents and siblings
Emma Raducanu fans have been wondering about her parents and siblings. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Does Emma Raducanu have a sister or any siblings and who are her mum and dad? Here is everything you need to know about the Wimbledon tennis player.

Emma Raducanu is fast becoming a Wimbledon favourite as she continues to soar in the Ladies' Singles tournament with the aim of taking home the incredible £3million prize money.

While we watch Emma and fellow Brits Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Jacob Fearnley fly the flag for the UK, the viewers at home and the Royal Box will be looking out for the people sitting in the family section, as these are the closest people to the players.

Fans may have noticed Emma's biggest supporters- her parents- watching on as she tries to bag the trophy and win Wimbledon 2025. After recently splitting from her boyfriend, many of us are wanting to get to know Emma's family that little bit more.

Who are Emma Raducanu's siblings, does she have a sister and who are her parents?

Emma Raducanu is playing at Wimbledon 2024
Emma Raducanu is playing at Wimbledon 2024. Picture: Getty

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents?

Tennis favourite Emma has a close family unit, made up of her father Ion Răducanu and mother Renee Zhai (née Dongmei).

Her dad Ion is from Bucharest, Romania, while her mum Renee was born in Shenyang, China, with both parents working in the finance industry.

Speaking about her relationship with her mother and father, Emma told Daily UK News: "My parents definitely have high expectations.

"In anything, not even just tennis. I have to be the best, do the best I can. When I was younger it was to please them, but now I actually realise it's great for me to do it on my own - that's where I think I see the best results: when it's me driving it."

Emma Raducanu's parents often support her at matches. Renee Raducanu pictured bottom left and Ion Raducanu top right
Emma Raducanu's parents often support her at matches. Renee Raducanu pictured bottom left and Ion Raducanu top right. Picture: Alamy

She went on to add: "They both came from very academic families and in pretty tough countries growing up - my dad in Romania and mum in China - so they probably have a lot of that remaining.

"They were both communist countries so education was kind of their only option. They want me to have options, they think my education is very important for my future."

Renee Raducanu follows her daughter's career closely
Renee Raducanu follows her daughter's career closely. Picture: Getty

Who are Emma Raducanu's siblings?

Despite popular belief, Emma does not have a sister or any other siblings. The 21-year-old is the only child of her parents Renee and Ion.

After being born in 2002, Emma lived in Toronto, Canada, before moving to the UK with her parents two years later.

