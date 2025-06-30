Emma Raducanu's terrifying stalker ordeal explained

30 June 2025, 13:12

Emma Raducan has since spoken out about what happened
Emma Raducan has since spoken out about what happened. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What happened to Emma Raducanu at the Dubai Championships? Why did she break down on court? Who is her stalker? What has she said about it? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emma Raducanu will return to Wimbledon 2025 to compete in the Ladies Singles, just months after she broke down in tears during a match at the Dubai Championships after seeing her stalker in the stands.

The 22-year-old British tennis player has since spoken out about what happened, and bravely returned to compete just a week later at the Indian Wells. Now, she'll be taking to the grass courts of Wimbledon after a restraining order was placed upon the unnamed man.

Since the ordeal, which happened in February 2025, Emma has increased her security and said that she's "always with someone and always being watched," to ensure her comfort and safety.

But what actually happened with Emma Raducanu's stalker? Who is he? And what has she said about the incident?

Emma Raducanu was the victim of stalking earlier this year
Emma Raducanu was the victim of stalking earlier this year. Picture: Getty

What happened to Emma Raducanu?

Emma Raducanu was the victim of stalking earlier this year, with the terrifying situation reaching a climax in February 2025 when she was forced to stop a match during the Dubai Championships to inform to Umpire of his presence in the crowd.

At the time, Emma could be seen looking distraught as she broke down in tears, hiding behind the Umpire's chair as she attempted to calm herself. The man was removed from the stands and Emma continued the game, which she ultimately lost.

This came after multiple incidents with the unnamed man, who "exhibited fixated behaviour" when he met her face-to-face for the time. He had already followed her to four tournaments, and approached her near the player hotel in Dubai the day before the above mentioned match against Karolina Muchova.

During this meeting, he gave Emma a letter and took a photograph of her, which unnerved the tennis player. Emma reported the man to a member of her team, however, the information was not passed to the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) until the next day, when he attended the match.

A week after the terrifying ordeal, Emma took a week off, but returned to play at Indian Wells. At the time, she said: "They were very emotional weeks, because it had carried on for a few weeks before. It was quite tiring. I took a week break when I got home in England and I then decided to come here."

Emma has since reflected on how the incident could have been 'dealt with better'
Emma has since reflected on how the incident could have been 'dealt with better'. Picture: Alamy

Who was Emma Raducanu's stalker?

Emma Raducanu's stalker has never been publicly named.

We do know, however, that following his removal from the Dubai Championship game, he received a restraining order from police.

What has Emma Raducanu said about her stalker?

Emma Raducanu has spoken out about the Dubai Championship match, telling reporters she "couldn't breath" in the moment she saw him in the crowds.

"I saw him in the first game of the match and I was like, 'I don't know how I'm going to finish'. I literally couldn't see the ball through tears. I could barely breathe," Emma said: "I was like, 'I need to just take a breather'."

Emma has also since reflected on how the incident could have been "dealt with better," but added that lessons have been learned.

"Since that incident I have definitely got increased attention and greater security," she explained: "All we can do is look at what happened and react to it in a better way, in a more positive way, rather than looking back and blaming the situation. Now it is being dealt with better, so for me that's important."

