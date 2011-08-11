Emma Stone and Olivia Wilde land Revlon campaign

The two actresses are the new faces of giant beauty brand

Olivia Wilde, who is currently starring in Cowboys and Aliens and Stone, fresh from filming The Amazing Spider-Man will both star in Revlon's new campaign at the end of the year.

Revlon’s global artistic director Gucci Westman told fashion website WWD that the two stars were picked for their beauty, intelligence and femininity.

Revlon often uses celebrities in their ads.



Jessica Alba, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore and Kate Hudson have all been faces of the brand.

