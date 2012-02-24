Emma Thompson to play the Queen

The 52-year-old actress will play her Majesty in a new TV drama show.

Emma is the latest to become real acting royalty, following in the footsteps of the likes of Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Judi Dench.



The made-for-TV film, entitled Walking The Dogs, deals with the Buckingham Palace break-in 30 years ago.



Michael Fagan, played by Eddie Marsan, broke in to the Palace, reaching the Queen's bedroom and having a ten minute chat with her Majesty.



Walking The Dogs will be screened on Sky Arts this spring.