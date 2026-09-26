Emma Willis facts: Age, where she's from, TV shows and more revealed

Emma Willis has become one of the most famous faces on TV in 2026. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How tall is TV presenter Emma Willis? And what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know including who her husband and children are.

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Emma Willis has become one of the UK's favourite TV presenters thanks to her hosting roles on Love Is Blind, The Voice, Big Brother and many more.

Not only that, but Matt Willis's wife is a big advocate for many important causes such as women's breast cancer, care for new mums and many more. She also famously trained to become a midwife on her hugely successful show, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.

Away from the showbiz spotlight, Emma has a busy life at home which she shares with her Busted singer husband and their three children together.

Here's everything you need to know about Emma from her age, height, where she's from and her impressive net worth.

Emma Willis began her career as a model and MTV presenter. Picture: Getty

Who is Emma Willis?

Age: 50

From: Birmingham

Instagram: @emmawillisofficial

Emma was born Emma Louise Griffiths and grew up in Sutton Coldfield in Birmingham alongside her two sisters Sharon and Rebecca.

She is the daughter of Cathy and Steve Griffiths, who both still live where she grew up. Her mum was a nurse which was the inspiration behind her midwife series.

How tall is Emma Willis?

Emma is 5ft and 7inches tall which is around 1.7meters in height.

How did Emma Willis become famous and what TV shows has she been on?

Before becoming the huge TV star that she is, Emma began as a model, working for companies like Gap. However, it wasn't long before she turned her attention to TV and auditioned for a presenting role at MTV in 2002.

It was here she bagged her first presenting gigs before going on to claim many of TV's biggest shows. Some of her work includes:

Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

The Voice UK

Love Is Blind UK

Cooking With The Stars

Strictly Come Dancing

This Morning

Emma Willis: Delivering Babies

The Circle

What is Emma Willis's net worth?

Along with bagging some of the highest-paid TV roles, Emma has also done brand deals, sponsorship posts, radio and hosted awards show.

With such a credible CV behind her, it's reported that in 2026 Emma is worth around £6.3million. of course, this is just an estimate.

Emma Willis is married to singer and musician Matt Willis. Picture: Getty

Who is Emma Willis's husband?

Despite being incredibly private about her personal life, Emma and her husband Matt are quite a high profile couple.

Matt is one third of Busted and has had a hugely successful career as a performer, songwriter and tourer.

Emma, who is seven years older than Matt, first met her husband when she was a presenter at MTV and Matt's band were guests on the show. They've now been married for 18 years.

Together, they've been very open and honest about some of their personal struggles, including his alcohol and drugs addiction.

Does Emma Willis have children?

With Matt, Emma has three children, Isabelle, Ace and Trixie. Both parents are extremely protective of their kids and never post their faces on social media.

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