Emma Willis says husband Matt 'never left my side' during life-saving heart surgery

Emma Willis underwent a life-saving heart operation a few weeks ago

The former Big Brother host, 48, needed keyhole surgery to 'fix' a hole in the heart

The mother-of-three praised her Busted husband Matt Willis for his support

Emma Willis opened up about her terrifying health scare. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Emma Willis thanked her husband Matt Willis and her 'spectacular' medical team for their support after she underwent surgery for a hole in a heart.

Emma Willis has praised her devoted husband Matt Willis for 'never leaving her side' when she underwent a life-saving heart operation earlier this month.

The former Big Brother host, 48, needed keyhole surgery after doctors discovered she had a hole in the heart during a series of medical investigations.

She went under the knife after cardiac specialists shared the bombshell diagnosis with the mother-of-three, who was "blissfully unaware" of her serious health condition.

Now on the road to recovery, Emma has taken to social media to praise the former Busted star for his unwavering support and thank her "incredible" hospital team for "fixing" her.

Doctors discovered Emma had a hole in the heart. Picture: Instagram

The TV presenter, 48, underwent keyhole surgery. Picture: Instagram

Next to an album of snaps showing her time in hospital, the Delivering Babies presenter wrote: "A big humungous THANK YOU to the team at the Royal Brompton Hospital for their care and support.

"A few weeks ago, I had keyhole heart surgery, which feels very strange to write, and even stranger when I say it out loud. From investigations last year, to diagnosis and then surgery, they were absolutely incredible. As was @mattjwillis who never left my side 💕

"Turns out, I’ve been pottering around for 48 years blissfully unaware I had a hole in my heart 🤯 isn’t it bonkers what’s happening in our bodies that we have no idea about…

"What blows my mind even more is the wonders of modern medicine, and the spectacular people that save, fix and help us every single day. Can you imagine what it must feel like to have a pair of hand that can do that job?! They are the real superstar…"

She praised her husband Matt's unwavering support. Picture: Instagram

Emma, who shares kids Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12, and Trixie, seven, with pop star husband Matt, took time to single out doctors, nurses, hospital workers and even her ward-mate who helped her through the "bonkers" experience.

She continued: "A few of those people are Dr Alexander Lyon who investigated like a true super sleuth 🕵️‍♂️ Professor Wei Li, echocardiogram extraordinaire. Catrina, Carl and Tim who kept me at ease and humoured me when they were putting me to sleep.

"Marcus, Janet, Jayne, Hannah and Reem who monitored me at various points. Paulette, who was always up for a chat, gave great hugs, and loves a cinnamon slice as much as I do!"

The former Big Brother host thanked her medical team online. Picture: Instagram

She branded her heart surgeon 'spectacular'. Picture: Instagram

"There was a lovely woman with me in recovery but I was so out of it I can’t remember her name (so so sorry 🙈) and my surgeon, Dr Ee Ling Heng…

"She was recommended as ‘a spectacular pair of hands’, but my god, she's that and so much more. She has an ease and warmth that made me feel instantly comfortable all whilst being incredible professional and informative.

"I ask a million questions, and she answered them with the patience of a saint 😂 I knew as soon as we met that she was the woman I wanted poking around in my heart. Thank you Ee Ling, you’re one in a trillion ❤️."